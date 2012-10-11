Top-secret ‘Breaking Dawn’ ending will not be that rumored dance sequence

No, you will not see the “Twilight” cast boogie down in the final scene of “Breaking Dawn – Part 2” – at least not according to Summit.
Though Nikki Reed (a.k.a. Rosalie Hale) recently hinted that a choreographed dance number involving 150 members of the cast – performed as a surprise for director Bill Condon – may in fact be the “amazing” top-secret ending previously teased by co-star Kristen Stewart, the studio has officially discredited the rumor to EW. While admitting that the dance sequence indeed exists, they claim it will not be included in the final cut of the upcoming franchise-closer.
So what exactly does Condon have in store, then? Guess you’ll just have to wait and find out when the film hits theaters on November 16.
Thoughts on the news, Twi-hards? Any ideas what the surprise ending might be? Sound off below.
Nikki Reed lies so easily and she wonders why Twi fans dislike her.
Nikki Reed isn’t a liar, she NEVER said that the dance sequence was definitely the post-credits scene she only said that she would like it to be. And since when do Twilight fans dislike her?
I am actually glad that’s not the ending, but would like to see it on the special features dvd.
urgh!!! i dont want to wait til Novemeber!!! such a long way away !!!!
She never said that it WAS there, she said that she wanted it to be there. That’s two different things. To be honest, I’d rather have an extra legit scene or some sort of closure-type thing than a dance sequence. Just sayin’
Charlie and Sue Clearwater get married!