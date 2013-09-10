Toronto: CBS Films picks up ‘The F Word’ with Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan

I remember a little script on the Black List called “The F Word.” Shows how much I’ve been paying attention that I didn’t know it was being made, let alone ready to show in Toronto. So it was, so it is and so it’s been acquired, by CBS Films.

I enjoyed reading through Greg Ellwood’s interview with Daniel Radcliffe from the fest, which featured talk about “Kill Your Darlings” (still on the festival circuit after bowing at Sundance), “Horns” and “The F-Word.” You get a real sense of a young man who’s grown up in the business and learned, quickly and early, not just how to navigate it but how to figure out what he wants out of this career. Sharp fella.

“I think I’ve got it in the back of my head somewhere that it might have come about because of [my hosting] ‘Saturday Night Live,'” Radcliffe told us about the film. “I’m not sure but I have a feeling that…Michael Dowse might have seen me do that and thought, ‘Oh, he can do some comedy. I wonder if he’d be more interested to explore that as well?’ It’s interesting ’cause literally every job I’ve got for the past few years has been as a result of somebody seeing me do like ‘Equus’ or one of the things that, you know…you wouldn’t expect.”

I haven’t seen “The F Word” but I’m told it’s very “‘500 Days of Summer’ in Toronto,” making its world premiere north of the border all the more apt. There are other comparisons, too, I suppose. “This is a romantic comedy for a new generation that calls to mind classics like ‘Say Anything’ and ‘When Harry Met Sally,'” CBS Films Co-President Wolfgang Hammer said via press release.

Zoe Kazan, Adam Driver, Rafe Spall, Megan Park and Mackenzie Davis also star. Here’s the official synopsis:

“The F Word” is the story of medical school dropout Wallace (Daniel Radcliffe), a hopeless romantic who”s been repeatedly burned by bad relationships. Deciding to put his life on hold, Wallace strikes up a friendship with animator Chantry (Zoe Kazan) who lives with her boyfriend Ben (Rafe Spall). Wallace and Chantry click immediately, becoming best friends; but with the chemistry between them, can that last?

No release date has been set as of yet.

