‘Touch’ adds three actors to its revamped cast

When “Touch” returns to FOX this October, it will be a very different show than when it premiered last spring, with three actors joining the revamped cast.

FOX announced on Friday (August 3) that Lukas Haas and Saxon Sharbino are joining the “Touch” cast as regulars, while Greg Ellis has booked a recurring role.

In Season 2, “Touch” will change coasts, with Martin (Kiefer Sutherland) and Jake (David Mazouz) fleeing to Los Angeles and meeting Lucy (Maria Bello), a mother seeking her missing daughter, who may have gifts similar to those that got Jake in trouble.

Since Sharbino plays the daughter, we assume that she gets found.

Haas will play Calvin, a genius who works with the “possibly sinister research facility Aster Corps,” while Ellis will play an old journalist buddy of Martin’s.

Haas and Ellis both worked with Sutherland on FOX’s “24.” Other credits for Haas include “Witness” and “Brick,” while Ellis has also been seen in two “Pirates of the Caribbean” films. Newcomer Sharbino starred in FOX’s drama pilot “Classified.”

“Touch” launches its second season on Friday, October 26.