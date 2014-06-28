Toughest Best and Worst ever: ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” is headed for one of the biggest openings of the year. Even with the worst reviews of the series to date, Michael Bay and Paramount's giant robot franchise has proved it has a ton of life left in it.

Basically, the world loves to see giant robots battling each other and turning into hot cars.

There was significant hope that with the arrival of Mark Wahlberg and actors such as Stanley Tucci and Kelsey Grammer in supporting roles that the franchise might return to the (relative) heights of the first film. Do some quick research and you'll find the first “Transformers” movie actually got pretty good reviews. A 61% on Metacritic and a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes isn't bad. In fact, that's the best score a Bay film's gotten on RT since “The Rock” (his only “fresh” movie). Unfortunately, we were wrong, but the HitFix staff has done its best to provide some “best” examples along with the “worst” ones. Because, at worst, a Michael Bay movie is always pretty, right?

With that in mind check our our best and worst in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.

