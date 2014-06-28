Toughest Best and Worst ever: ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” is headed for one of the biggest openings of the year. Even with the worst reviews of the series to date, Michael Bay and Paramount's giant robot franchise has proved it has a ton of life left in it.
Basically, the world loves to see giant robots battling each other and turning into hot cars.
There was significant hope that with the arrival of Mark Wahlberg and actors such as Stanley Tucci and Kelsey Grammer in supporting roles that the franchise might return to the (relative) heights of the first film. Do some quick research and you'll find the first “Transformers” movie actually got pretty good reviews. A 61% on Metacritic and a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes isn't bad. In fact, that's the best score a Bay film's gotten on RT since “The Rock” (his only “fresh” movie). Unfortunately, we were wrong, but the HitFix staff has done its best to provide some “best” examples along with the “worst” ones. Because, at worst, a Michael Bay movie is always pretty, right?
Plot=Blow stuff up, even if it makes no sense, for 2 hours straight. I even saw the little boys in front of me get bored. One screamed, “Mom, when is this going to be over?”
Yes I agree it was a Michael Bay movie, BOOM!!!. But I’m telling ya there were really really cool scenes. And I get why some people like most critics don’t like this movie, they want more substance and a better story, I get it and agree to a certain point. But lets face it critics are a teenie tiny group of people who have tremendous access to the media and mostly feel the same way about everything. The people going to this movie are going to remember the bad ass fight scenes with Galvatron and LOCKDOWN and AUTOBOTS period.Thats what they are talking about and they want more. Lets face it the special effects were mindblowing and that’s what people want. Its almost as if the more the teenie Ebert critics crowed pull there hair out and bang there head against the wall, the more people want to see it. It becomes controversial. The people gave it a cinema score A- and could make 100 million first wknd. That says it all folks, these movies are truly critic proof
Nicola Peltz’s TV work suggests she isn’t a bad actress, but she’s had the misfortune to have her major film projects be with directors who have no idea how to direct actors, between this and “The Last Airbender”. Though I’m sure she’s been reasonably well-compensated for this, so no need to feel too sorry for her.
I love the fact every one seems to drag up crap saying no substances just explosions but that’s what young kid/ teenagers want to see theses days??? just look at the global box office of the first three films nobody cares if the story line is crap
I would just like to point out that box office sales don’t really equate to opinion of the film. In order to have an opinion on a film, many people would agree on a prerequisite of having watched said film. So sales could be enormous, with half the people having paid to see a film they thought had no substance. While I agree, a lot of people love explosions and action/excitement, that doesn’t make up for the rest of the movie. The script was definitely the downfall here…and the boyfriend, who was just unnecessarily antagonistic to his girlfriend’s fucking father – for no reason at all (though I’ll admit I left the theater shortly after they boarded the bounty hunter’s ship).
Unfortunately, movie success is based overwhelmingly on sales (which makes sense, as it is a pretty good predictor of future success, since people seem to think “it’s got to be better this time”) so there will be more of these. I’m sure plenty of people enjoyed it though, as you said, so to each their own.
For all the decent F/X in the movie, there is no mention of the terrible green screen footage during the cable walking scene. It was poorly executed. How did that not get fixed in post-production?
Can someone understand that metacritic’s score is not a percent? It is a weighted average of grades/scores. There is not 61% of anything (unlike rotten tomatoes, which shows 57% of the critics like it).
Anyways, seen it on many sites and it is starting to bother me.
I still debate which series has a worse plot line and dialog the matrix or transformers. ITs funny how they are both comparable
Sure both series have stunning special effects, and action but in everything else they seem to really suck.
I find myself not enjoying Transformers more because of its lame jokes and utterly stupid plot devices.
But the Matrix series is a prime example of incoherent plot writing making it a confusing mess.
The cast was not nearly as good as the casts from transformers 1-3! We need shia, rosie, and megan back in it!!