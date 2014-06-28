Toughest Best and Worst ever: ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’

#Mark Wahlberg
06.29.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” is headed for one of the biggest openings of the year. Even with the worst reviews of the series to date, Michael Bay and Paramount's giant robot franchise has proved it has a ton of life left in it.

Basically, the world loves to see giant robots battling each other and turning into hot cars.

There was significant hope that with the arrival of Mark Wahlberg and actors such as Stanley Tucci and Kelsey Grammer in supporting roles that the franchise might return to the (relative) heights of the first film. Do some quick research and you'll find the first “Transformers” movie actually got pretty good reviews. A 61% on Metacritic and a 57% on Rotten Tomatoes isn't bad. In fact, that's the best score a Bay film's gotten on RT since “The Rock” (his only “fresh” movie). Unfortunately, we were wrong, but the HitFix staff has done its best to provide some “best” examples along with the “worst” ones. Because, at worst, a Michael Bay movie is always pretty, right?

With that in mind check our our best and worst in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section and vote in our poll below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg
TAGSAwards CampaignJACK REYNORMARK WAHLBERGMichael BayNicola Peltzoptimus primeTransformers 4TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP