The Transformers are going to get an origin story movie set in space

What do you do after you've had giant robots riding other giant dinosaur robots into battle? Space.

Are you ready for more robots in disguise? Ready or not, here they come – and in full force, too. Earlier this year, Paramount Pictures created a writers room to tackle the issue of how to best move forward with their profoundly lucrative, but critically reviled “Transformers” franchise.

It seems they have cracked the code with Akiva Goldsman (“I Am Legend”,” A Beautiful Mind”) set to pen “Transformers 5;” which will see Michael Bay return to the directing chair and Mark Wahlberg reprise his role as scrappy inventor Cade Yaeger from “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” which earned over $1 billion at the box office. It remains to be seen if Wahlberg”s “Age of Extinction” co-stars Nicola Peltz and Jack Reynor will join in this next adventure.

Meanwhile, fans will be seeing the oft-discussed Transformers in space movie after all, as “Ant-Man” writers Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari will tackle an animated “origin story” film that will take place on the Transformers” homeworld of Cybertron. Given that the 1986 animated film “Transformers: The Movie” is arguably the most interesting take on the characters that we”ve seen on the big screen, I”m far more interested in that film than Bay”s next installment.

Participants in the project included: “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, “Iron Man” screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway,” X-Men: The Last Stand””s Zak Penn, “Black Hawk Down” writer Ken Nolan, “Black List” writers Geneva Robertson-Dworetrepeat and Christina Hodson, “Daredevil” and “Spartacus” showrunner Steven DeKnight, , “Fringe” and “Lost” writer Jeff Pinkner, and Stanford science major (and science fiction spec script scribe) Lindsey Beer.

