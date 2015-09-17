The Transformers are going to get an origin story movie set in space

09.17.15 3 years ago

What do you do after you've had giant robots riding other giant dinosaur robots into battle? Space.

Are you ready for more robots in disguise? Ready or not, here they come – and in full force, too. Earlier this year, Paramount Pictures created a writers room to tackle the issue of how to best move forward with their profoundly lucrative, but critically reviled “Transformers” franchise.

It seems they have cracked the code with Akiva Goldsman (“I Am Legend”,” A Beautiful Mind”) set to pen “Transformers 5;” which will see Michael Bay return to the directing chair and Mark Wahlberg reprise his role as scrappy inventor Cade Yaeger from “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” which earned over $1 billion at the box office. It remains to be seen if Wahlberg”s “Age of Extinction” co-stars Nicola Peltz and Jack Reynor will join in this next adventure.

Meanwhile, fans will be seeing the oft-discussed Transformers in space movie after all, as “Ant-Man” writers Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari will tackle an animated “origin story” film that will take place on the Transformers” homeworld of Cybertron. Given that the 1986 animated film “Transformers: The Movie” is arguably the most interesting take on the characters that we”ve seen on the big screen, I”m far more interested in that film than Bay”s next installment. 

Participants in the project included: “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, “Iron Man” screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway,” X-Men: The Last Stand””s Zak Penn, “Black Hawk Down” writer Ken Nolan, “Black List” writers Geneva Robertson-Dworetrepeat and Christina Hodson, “Daredevil” and “Spartacus” showrunner Steven DeKnight, , “Fringe” and “Lost” writer Jeff Pinkner, and Stanford science major (and science fiction spec script scribe) Lindsey Beer.

Let us know what you think in the comments. Are you looking forward to another “Transformers” movie? Two?

Around The Web

TAGSI think I found a cash cowMichael BayTRANSFORMERS 5Transformers Paramount Pictures

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP