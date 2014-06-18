‘Transformers 5,’ ‘Star Trek 3′ and ‘G.I. Joe 3′ all launching in 2016

and 06.18.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Although fans are gearing up for the June 27 premiere of Michael Bay”s “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” Paramount Pictures is already looking ahead to its 2016 sequel.

It”s part of a 2016 slate revealed today at CineEurope in Barcelona. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio also plans to release “Star Trek 3,” “G.I. Joe 3,” “Hansel and Gretel 2,” “Paranormal Activity 5,” Timur Bekmambetov”s “Ben Hur,” and the return of Eddie Murphy in “Beverly Hills Cop.”

Meanwhile, TheWrap reports that Universal Pictures has delayed the release of the next installment of the Bourne franchise from Aug. 14, 2015, to July 15, 2016. The sequel to 2012′s “The Bourne Legacy” will see Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Aaron Cross.

