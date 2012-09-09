‘Transformers’ actress Isabel Lucas to play femme fatale in new thriller

Isabel Lucas is heading into Sharon Stone territory.

The “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” actress is slated to star in a new “Basic Instinct”-style thriller entitled “Careful What You Wish For,” about a high-school boy who engages in an affair with Lena (Lucas), the “lonely wife” of a business executive who proves to be more dangerous than she appears.

The film, which will be directed by Elizabeth Allen (“Aquamarine,” “Ramona and Beezus”), is scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of next year. Financiers Hyde Park-Image Nation, Troika Pictures and Merced Media Partners are currently on the hunt for a North American distributor at the Toronto Film Festival.

“I look forward to bringing the fascinating characters to life in this provocative and sexy coming of age thriller,” said Allen in a statement. “The lead character of Lena is a uniquely complex femme fatale — a compelling archetype that hasn’t been brought to the screen in some time and is due a revival. I am thrilled to be collaborating with the talented Isabel Lucas on this project and am excited by the depth and mystery she will infuse into the film.”

Lucas was last seen in the hit action-fantasy film “Immortals” opposite Henry Cavill. Her next release is the long-awaited “Red Dawn” remake, which hits theaters on November 21.

Does “Careful What You Wish For” sound like a film you’d be interested in seeing? Sound off below.