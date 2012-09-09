‘Transformers’ actress Isabel Lucas to play femme fatale in new thriller

09.10.12 6 years ago

Isabel Lucas is heading into Sharon Stone territory.

The “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” actress is slated to star in a new “Basic Instinct”-style thriller entitled “Careful What You Wish For,” about a high-school boy who engages in an affair with Lena (Lucas), the “lonely wife” of a business executive who proves to be more dangerous than she appears.

The film, which will be directed by Elizabeth Allen (“Aquamarine,” “Ramona and Beezus”), is scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of next year. Financiers Hyde Park-Image Nation, Troika Pictures and Merced Media Partners are currently on the hunt for a North American distributor at the Toronto Film Festival.

“I look forward to bringing the fascinating characters to life in this provocative and sexy coming of age thriller,” said Allen in a statement. “The lead character of Lena is a uniquely complex femme fatale — a compelling archetype that hasn’t been brought to the screen in some time and is due a revival.  I am thrilled to be collaborating with the talented Isabel Lucas on this project and am excited by the depth and mystery she will infuse into the film.”

Lucas was last seen in the hit action-fantasy film “Immortals” opposite Henry Cavill. Her next release is the long-awaited “Red Dawn” remake, which hits theaters on November 21.

Does “Careful What You Wish For” sound like a film you’d be interested in seeing? Sound off below.

Around The Web

TAGScareful what you wish forElizabeth AllenISABEL LUCASTIFFTIFF 2012TORONTO FILM FESTIVALToronto Film Festival 2012

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP