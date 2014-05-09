‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ adds John Goodman and Ken Watanabe

(CBR)

John Goodman (“The Big Lebowski”) and Ken Watanabe (“Batman Begins”) have joined the voice cast of “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” director Michael Bay”s fourth film in the Paramount Pictures franchise.

They”ll play two new Autobots in the “Transformers” movie universe: Hound and Drift. In Generation 1 lore, Hound is an Autobot scout with a soft spot for humans, while Drift is a sword-wielding hero with a dark past as a former Decepticon.

In addition, Peter Cullen will return as Optimus Prime, while veteran voice actor Frank Welker will take on Galvatron, a role he”s reprising from the animated series.

Read on for the full press release:

Director Michael Bay has tapped John Goodman and Ken Watanabe to voice two all new Autobots in his highly anticipated film “TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION,” the fourth film in the global blockbuster franchise from Paramount Pictures. Goodman and Watanabe will join legendary voice actors Peter Cullen and Frank Welker. Goodman will play Autobot Hound, Watanabe will play Drift, while Cullen reprises his role as the voice of Optimus Prime, and Welker takes on another new character, Galvatron. “I am pleased to welcome two gifted and versatile actors, John Goodman and Ken Watanabe, to the world of Transformers,” said Bay. “And to reteam with Peter and Frank, who have brought Transformers characters alive from the beginning. I”ve been fortunate to work with some of the best voice talent in the business, and together we will introduce several exciting new robots to fans of the franchise around the world.” Rounding out the voice-over cast are actors John DiMaggio, Mark Ryan, Robert Foxworth and Reno Wilson. DiMaggio and Ryan will take on the new characters Crosshairs and Lockdown respectively, while Foxworth reprises the role of Ratchet and Wilson returns as Brains.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” arrives on June 27.