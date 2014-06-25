‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’: Mark Wahlberg preps for $100 mil weekend at NY bow

06.25.14 4 years ago

Executive producer Steven Spielberg lent his starpower to the New York premiere of surefire blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction” on Wednesday evening, joining director Michael Bay and stars Mark Wahlberg (with family in tow), Nicola Peltz, Kelsey Grammer and Li Bingbing for the sequel's Big Apple bow. Did they look like $100 million bucks? Yes – or at least that's what the film is expected to make on opening weekend.

Check out the premiere photos in the gallery below, then let us know whether you'll be seeing the film in the comments.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” hits theaters this Friday.

