‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ returning to IMAX theaters Friday

Disenchanted by the end of summer movie releases? Paramount Pictures hears your pain. The studio has decided to re-release Michael Bay’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” in 246 IMAX theaters this Friday, Aug. 26.

“Dark of the Moon” is one of the most critically acclaimed 3-D films of the past two years (at least the 3-D portions of the film, that is) and currently the second biggest domestic grosser of the year with $348.5 million to date. Globally, the film is Paramount’s first $1 billion grosser ever with $1.09 billion so far. A good chunk of the film’s mammoth tallies are from 3-D and IMAX ticket sales.

The picture will split IMAX’s domestic screens with Warner Bros.’ “Final Destination 5” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2.” It is unlikely the re-release will help “Dark of the Moon” overtake the final “Harry Potter” as the no. 1 film of the year. “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” has made $366 million in the U.S. and $1.26 billion worldwide.

New releases this Friday in traditional theaters include “Our Idiot Brother,” “Columbiana” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark.”

