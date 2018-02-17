Paramount

The disappointing box office returns for Transformers: The Last Knight — by comparison to the previous films, of course — has likely brought an end to the Michael Bay version of the Robots in Disguise according to a Hasbro investor presentation at New York Toy Fair. Though the Bumblebee solo film is set to drop this Christmas, the company hinted that their new agreement with Paramount will lead to a “reset” following the film’s release according to i09:

We’re actively developing live action and animated films, and have dated several under this new agreement. We’re excited about this year’s Transformers: Bumblebee, as we work with the new Paramount team to reset the future direction of Transformers. We’ll be partially financing the production of these films, and Bumblebee is the first under the new agreement.

Now reset doesn’t necessarily mean that the current Transformers are going away, but many are leaning that way due to Hasbro’s deal with their other properties.