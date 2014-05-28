‘Transformers’ star Mark Wahlberg says ‘Age of Extinction’ is ‘more realistic’

#Mark Wahlberg #Transformers
and 05.28.14 4 years ago

(CBR) If you don”t think the words “Transformers” and “realistic” belong in the same sentence, then maybe you need to have a conversation with Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg, star of Michael Bay”s “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” claims the new movie is “a little bit more believable” than previous installments of the franchise, while remaining familiar to fans.

“When we saw parts of the movie, and how it”s come together, you know, you have a whole new cast, you have a whole new threat, new enemies and all the things that you liked, with all the explosions and the action, but it”s just a little bit more realistic, a little bit more believable, I think,” he told IGN.

“Recruiting the Dinobots – it”s pretty elaborate in how it happens,” he added. “[It's] not like Optimus has a whistle and they come running, he”s really got to convince them to come onboard and fight this fight, and it”s pretty cool how it”s done. I think people are definitely going to get their money”s worth, it”s well worth the wait. And I think, for the die-hard fans, they”re going to have a whole new thing to look forward to in the future.”

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” arrives June 27.

(via THR)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Transformers
TAGSAge of extinctionAutobotsDecepticonsDinobotsMARK WAHLBERGMichael Baytransformers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP