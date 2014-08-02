‘Transporter’ movie prequel gets a release date

#Jason Statham
and 08.02.14 4 years ago

(CBR) EuropaCorp”s “Transporter” pre-boot, “Transporter Legacy,” will arrive in North America March 6.

Variety reports the first film in EuropaCorp”s planned prequel trilogy will star “Game of Thrones” actor Ed Skrein as “a top driver and mercenary who teams with the leader of a group of deadly assailants to take down a group of ruthless Russian human traffickers.” Skrein plays a younger Frank Martin, who was played by Jason Statham in the previous “Transporter” films.

Skrein is best known to American audiences for his turn as Daario Naharis during the third season of “Game of Thrones.” He left the series for unknown reasons, and was replaced in the fourth season by actor Michiel Huisman.

The new “Transporter” film will be directed by Camille Delamarre and written by Bill Collage and Adam Cooper.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jason Statham
TAGSED SKREINFrank MartinJASON STATHAMtransporterTransporter Legacy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP