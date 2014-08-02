‘Transporter’ movie prequel gets a release date

(CBR) EuropaCorp”s “Transporter” pre-boot, “Transporter Legacy,” will arrive in North America March 6.

Variety reports the first film in EuropaCorp”s planned prequel trilogy will star “Game of Thrones” actor Ed Skrein as “a top driver and mercenary who teams with the leader of a group of deadly assailants to take down a group of ruthless Russian human traffickers.” Skrein plays a younger Frank Martin, who was played by Jason Statham in the previous “Transporter” films.

Skrein is best known to American audiences for his turn as Daario Naharis during the third season of “Game of Thrones.” He left the series for unknown reasons, and was replaced in the fourth season by actor Michiel Huisman.

The new “Transporter” film will be directed by Camille Delamarre and written by Bill Collage and Adam Cooper.