Trey Songz scores 1st No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Trey Songz scores his first No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 as “Chapter V” starts with 135,000. This fifth full-length for the R&B singer: his last 2010 effort “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” peaked at No. 2 but sold 240,000 in its first week.

2 Chainz” “Based on a T.R.U. Story” slips from the top spot to No. 2 (48,000, -67%) and “Now 43” falls No. 2 to No. 3 (45,000, -40%).

DJ Khaled is the next debut on the chart, with “Kiss the Ring” bowing at No. 4 with 41,000. His previous album “We the Best Forever” started at No. 5 with 53,000 in 2010.

Justin Bieber”s “Believe” descends No. 6 to No. 5 (32,000, -7%) and Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” moves No. 5 to No. 6 (32,000, -11%).

Owl City”s latest “The Midsummer Station” enters at No. 7 with 30,000. The electronic-pop outfit”s last “All Things Bright and Beautiful” made it to No. 6 with 48,000 last year.

Rick Ross” “God Forgives, I Don”t” dips No. 3 to No. 8 (28,000, -36%).

Tenth Avenue, a Christian band, has a career high with the drop of “The Struggle.” It debuts at No. 9 with 26,000.

One Direction”s “Up All Night” closes out the top tier falling No. 7 to No. 10 (25,000, -15%).

That”s right, folks: for the first time in 79 weeks, Adele”s “21” isn”t in the top 10. Sad.

Album sales are down 4% compared to last week, and down 2% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 4% so far.