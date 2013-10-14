Troy Baker performs The Joker’s monologue from ‘The Killing Joke’

#New York Comic-Con #Batman
(CBR) Actor Troy Baker (“Final Fantasy XIII”, “BioShock Infinite”) has some enormous shoes to fill as he steps into the role of The Joker – a character voiced for the past two decades by Mark Hamill – in the upcoming “Batman: Arkham Origins”. If there were any remaining doubts as to whether Baker could embody the Clown Prince of Crime, they were likely erased during the video game”s New York Comic Con panel, where Baker performed The Joker”s monologue from “Batman: The Killing Joke”, to the roaring approval of a cheering crowd.

Watch the video below. “Batman: Arkham Origins” will be released Oct. 25.

(via io9.com)

