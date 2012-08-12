‘True Blood’ recap: Someone says goodbye in ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Here’s something different: an unusually focused hour of “True Blood” that connected the dots between (almost) all of its various storylines.
No Ifrit. No hate group. No wolf pack. While the result was still of a piece with the disappointing season overall, it was less of a headache than usual. So let’s get this over with, quick…
The Good (What worked)
– Is this the last we’ll see of Jim Parrack as Hoyt Fortenberry, at least as part of the full time cast? I hope so. Not only because the character long ago stopped being useful, but because the episode (written by longtime series scribe Alexander Woo) somehow managed to send Hoyt off with some dignity. Hoyt’s demand that Jessica glamour away all of his memories of her and best friend Jason to help him move past their affair and find a future in Alaska provided juicier material for Deborah Ann Woll and Ryan Kwanten than Parrack, but it was still a reminder it’s possible for this show to succeed at quiet, emotional moments. It’s too bad Hoyt had become such dead weight in the ensemble that the audience can’t be sad to see him go, but the anguish Jessica and Jason felt at losing an ex-love and a lifelong best friend, respectively, was still entirely believable and even moving. Woll and Kwanten remain two of the finest actors in the cast, and both Woo’s script and Scott Winant’s direction served them well tonight.
– It was a big episode for Jason Stackhouse overall. Not only did Kwanten share significant screen time with Woll and Parrack, he continued his terrific pairing with Anna Paquin as the Stackhouse siblings dug further into the mystery of their parents’ death. The episode’s final revelation — that one of Sookie’s ancestors essentially promised her to some kind of evil entity so far known only as “M. Warlo” — was a pretty lame cliffhanger. Between whatever/whoever Warlo is and the Ifrit, what’s taking these things so long to cash in their blood debts? That, like every question raised by the episode, will have to wait until next week.
– Pam and Tara are still isolated from the overall action in Fangtasia, but as usual their couple of scenes were fun and it was especially nice to see Tara flex her vampire powers a bit and behead the annoying new sheriff. Plus, perpetually terrified Fangtasia waitress Ginger (Tara Buck) got to scream again, which is one of the cute little recurring gags “True Blood” can trot out when it wants to remind us of the good old days.
The Bad (What didn’t work)
– Among the ridiculous shenanigans at the Vampire Authority this week: Molly became a victim of her own iStake app (poor Tina Majorino), Bill and Nora force fed Eric the blood of Lilith and he had a vision of Lilith slitting Godric’s throat which convinced Eric that Lilith is the true god, Bill also summoned Jessica to join him so he could share the good news of the almighty Lilith with her, and Russell threw a temper tantrum when Salome rejected his idea to study fairy blood to find a way for vampires to walk freely in daylight. Of all of these things, Eric’s vision of Godric was the lamest (poor Allan Hyde, brought back as a guest star for this!) and Russell’s break from the Authority the most promising (at least we’ll get a change of scenery, maybe?). At any rate, I don’t see how they can wrap up this plodding storyline in the season’s two remaining episodes, but I certainly hope Bill, Eric and the rest of us are free of it soon.
– Between the Vampire Authority, the Stackhouse siblings and Hoyt’s goodbye, there wasn’t much time devoted to other characters. We didn’t have a single sighting of Alcide, Terry or Arlene (and I’m not complaining), but we did have a couple of perfunctory scenes with Andy including a reminder that he’s in a relationship with Holly. Meanwhile, his one night stand Maurella is now very pregnant in Fairy Land (she’s also 500 years old, and the fairy who translated the scroll for Sookie and Jason). Anyone interested in the possibility of an Andy/Holly/Maurella love triangle? Yeah, I didn’t think so.
– Luna always has a reason to whine about something. Now it’s Steve and Russell’s abduction of little Emma (still adorable in puppy form). Seizing their opportunity at a TV taping, Sam and Luna chased after Steve and made their way (in the form of mice) into the Vampire Authority. Those are two unlikely characters to pull into the VA mess, but maybe they’ll somehow help speed things along.
The Nasty (The week in sex and violence)
– If you love vampire guts, this was your episode. Between Molly’s iStaking, Eric’s vision of Lilith slicing up Godric, Tara beheading the wannabe sheriff and Sookie staking creepy coroner Mike (a short-lived newborn vamp), there was plenty of blood and viscera to go around.
– Do you think Jessica Clark’s contract for the role of Lilith specifies she’ll never wear a single article of clothing? A few more episodes and she’ll rival Sam Trammell (also naked again tonight) as Nakedest “True Blood” Cast Member of All Time.
– Russell and Steve slow dancing to “Teenage Dream” after a frat house massacre wasn’t all that sexy and featured only the aftermath of violence, but it was definitely nasty. Katy Perry, Russell? Really?
What did you think of this week’s episode? Did you miss any of the MIA characters? Will you be sad if Hoyt’s gone for good? And how do you think they’ll wrap up the Vampire Authority?
Write a comment…Noooooo Hoyt can’t gooooo! Bring him back!
I’ve actually seen quite a few people comment on the surprising romanticism of the Teenage Dream/frathouse massacre.
The Hoyt exit was definitely the best of the episode – like you said, Geoff, proof that the show can still hit these emotional beats. It also reminds us what a feather in True Blood’s cap Deborah Ann Woll is.
Like you I’m still not quite ready to forgive and forget this season’s mistakes, but there is some good momentum leading up to the final two episodes and I think we’ll be rid of Salome, Nora and likely even Russell shortly.
Our take: [wp.me]
Hopefully, the show will stay true to it’s previous rules and kill off Tara. According to what we’ve learned from this show, a young vampire such as Tara CANNOT kill an elder without getting the “True Death” herself. Hopefully she is killed off and the show can move on. Her character and others characters the writers refuse to kill off are the main reason this show has sucked for the last 3 seasons. Too many storylines, not enough weight to any one story.
The one thing they have done right: Sookie is no longer a moron. She has finally developed into the stronger, less shocked by everything main character many of us wanted her to be. After Mike the weirdo attacked her in house, she calmly figured out a way to kill him, did it, and said “Fuck”. 2 seasons ago, there would have been at least an entire episode of her crying about it to Bill, Jason, and Tara. I think the writers realized that there are too many characters now to keep all the focus on Sookie being a wuss.
Tara, while unreasonably hated, has been the catalyst for some of the more interesting things on the show…Maryanne….Franklin Mott….and now the arguably best part of this season Pam and Tara. (Pam would not even have screen time if not for her pairing with Tara this year) Yet, people continue to hate her for SOME reason…oh well…back to my cubicle.
I doubt Tara will be punished. There’s too much chaos in both the vampire and human worlds right now, and Pam can probably hold off any inquiries. It’s still frustrating the show hasn’t taken the time to develop Tara beyond bratty baby vampire. There’s promise in the mother/daughter relationship with Pam, but they’re too isolated from the other storylines, so their scenes go nowhere.
Maybe without the Tara distraction the writers would’ve pulled Pam into the Authority stuff earlier, which could’ve spiced up the too obvious role reversal dynamic between Bill and Eric. Plus, she would’ve chewed Nora up and spit her out weeks ago.
Oh my God, the machinations of this season are so transparent: Russell is Warlo (“I am 3000 years old! I want fairy blood!” And why does everyone think he started speaking with a heavy Eastern?-European accent as soon as he declared his sun-walking intentions?) and it’s also obvious that Maurella/Andy’s half-fairy child will be sacrificed to his fairy-bloodlust instead of precious boring old Sookie.
You’re right – Deborah Ann Woll is too good for this series (as are Nelsan Ellis and Kristin Bauer – used to include Skarsgard with them, but lately he’s too slack-jawed as Eric).
I thought Russell first spoke with his eastern accent when he was admonishing J.D. for daring to speak up for Emma.
Fresser, They really are wasting Skarsgard this season, aren’t they? I understand the impulse to take a time out from the Sookie/Bill/Eric love triangle, but keeping Bill and Eric in lockdown at the Authority for so much of the season has been nonsensical and dull.