‘True Blood’ Season 5 Guide: Where we left off

Trying to keep track of “True Blood” characters is like trying to keep track of Duggar children or Tyler Perry movies. Just when you think you’ve got them all down, a half dozen more pop up out of nowhere.

Season five of HBO’s sexy supernatural soap kicks off with no less than 18 (!) regulars and four significant new additions. So before the season premiere on June 10, allow us to provide a quick refresher on where all the tangled and tawdry storylines left off last year. There are no spoilers for season five in the gallery below, just lots of details from last season’s finale.