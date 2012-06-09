‘True Blood’ Season 5 Guide: Where we left off

#Alexander Skarsgard #True Blood
06.09.12 6 years ago

Trying to keep track of “True Blood” characters is like trying to keep track of Duggar children or Tyler Perry movies. Just when you think you’ve got them all down, a half dozen more pop up out of nowhere.

Season five of HBO’s sexy supernatural soap kicks off with no less than 18 (!) regulars and four significant new additions. So before the season premiere on June 10, allow us to provide a quick refresher on where all the tangled and tawdry storylines left off last year. There are no spoilers for season five in the gallery below, just lots of details from last season’s finale.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alexander Skarsgard#True Blood
TAGSAlexander SkarsgårdANNA PAQUINCarrie PrestonChris BauerDEBORAH ANN WOLLJanina GavankarJIM PARRACKJOE MANGANIELLOKristin Bauer van StratenLauren BowlesNelsan Ellisrutina wesleyRYAN KWANTENSam TrammellSTEPHEN MOYERTodd LoweTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP