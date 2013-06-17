‘True Blood’ Season 6 premiere ratings drop from last year but still solid

“True Blood” continues to draw an audience in its sixth season.

4.5 million viewers tuned in to the season opener of the HBO series on Sunday night, a number down significantly from last year’s 5.2 million but nevertheless a solid debut which even slightly bested the Season 3 bow of the network’s “Game of Thrones” back in March (the wildly-popular fantasy series snagged an audience of 4.4 million in its premiere).

One factor in the ratings drop this year may have been Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which aired opposite “True Blood” last night and which may have at least partially contributed to the sag (the Season 5 premiere was not faced with the same match-up).

You can check out Liane’s recap of last night’s episode here.

