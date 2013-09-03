‘True Blood’ will end in 2014

HBO has officially put a stake in the heart of “True Blood.”
The premium cable network announced on Tuesday (September 3) that the upcoming seventh season of “True Blood” will be the its last.
As was previously announced, the 10-episode seventh season with premiere next summer. It will be the second season of Brian Buckner’s tenure as showrunner, a gig he took over midway through the sixth season, replacing Alan Ball, who originally developed the series based on Charlaine Harris’ bestselling vampire series.
“‘True Blood’ has been nothing short of a defining show for HBO,” blurbs HBO Programming President Michael Lombardo. “Alan Ball took the books by Charlaine Harris, assembled a brilliant cast led by the magnificent Anna Paquin in the role of Sookie Stackhouse, and crafted a show that has taken its many devoted fans on an unforgettable journey. Alan passed the baton to Brian Buckner, who led our fantastic writers and crew in crafting a spectacular sixth season, and he will lead us through the seventh and final season of this amazing show. Together with its legions of fans, it will be hard to say goodbye to the residents of Bon Temps, but I look forward to what promises to be a fantastic final chapter of this incredible show.”
Ball adds, “From the moment I read Charlaine”s books, I thought there was potential for something really special. Then our amazing writers, cast and crew brought her world to life in a way that exceeded my wildest expectations. I”m deeply grateful to HBO for being true partners and collaborators, and, of course, to the viewers who chose to spend Sunday nights in Bon Temps with us.”
“True Blood” completed its sixth season two weeks ago with a finale that drew slightly over 4.1 million viewers in its initial summer airing, the first finale since Season 1 not to draw over 5 million viewers, a number that peaked in Season 3. A fourth season episode drew over 5.5 million live viewers, a series high.
The Season 6 finale set up a season that returns the action to Bon Temps and concentrates on core characters, or at least that’s what Buckner has promised.
Buckner states, “I feel enormously proud to have been a part of the ‘True Blood’ family since the very beginning. I guarantee that there”s not a more talented or harder-working cast and crew out there, and I”d like to extend a personal heartfelt thanks to them for their dedication and tenacity over the years, especially this past year, as I stepped into a larger role. Thank you also to HBO for their unwavering support and of course to Alan Ball, whose genius enabled all of us to share in this incredible journey. Finally, a huge thank you to the most passionate fans in television. As we take a final walk through Bon Temps together, we will do our very best to bring Sookie”s story to a close with heart, imagination and, of course, fun.”
“True Blood” will have aired 80 episodes when its run ends.
Thank God. That finale was a disaster.
I’ve seen nearly every episode as an HBO subscriber. The first 30 or so episodes were pretty solid and attempted to follow a coherent storyline. At some point, Alan Ball- who somehow also made the brilliant Six Feet Under- decided that True Blood was going to be the silliest scripted show on cable.
I look forward to HBO finding serious drama again.
That show had such a solid potential when it started. A show run by the creator of Six Feet Under and I remember being really glad that the great Anna Paquin would finally get a starring in something mainstream. Instead, after 2 solid first seasons, it turned into real crap and pretty much made everyone forget the amount of talent she had by making her say horrible lines week after week. A shame.
‘True Blood’ went from fun, trashy guilty pleasure in the early seasons to a mindless, incoherent, mess with the later ones. Hopefully they use this opportunity to go for broke and deliver something as fun as the early seasons.
Praise Jeebus! Hopefully now Alan Ball can focus on reuniting Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy and Rachel Griffiths!
Dreams do come true! This show would have been better off replacing Alan Ball after the mess known as Season 3. It was clear by that point that they had no clue what to do, which is why a bunch of useless characters (Terry, Arlene to name a few) got their own subplots. Also, the refusal to kill off worthless characters (cough, the brutally bad Rutina Wesley and Ryan Kwanton) just dragged this show to the point of no return story-wise. I’m glad it’s almost over.
Kinda surprised, actually. This felt like one of those shows that would continue chugging well past season 10… It’s far from well-crafted but it was always a guilty pleasure of mine which I’m going to miss.