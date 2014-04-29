Trust emerges as the theme of the season in the new episode of ‘Agents Of SHIELD’

While I think it's sometimes reductive to argue that anything that runs 23 hours over the course of a year is “about” any one thing, it seems like tonight's episode of “Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” helped focus the overall theme of this season's arc. It seems fitting considering this a show about a top-secret military organiation that has suddenly lost face, because it seems like more than anything, this is a show about trust.
As soon as I saw “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” it was obvious that there were going to be major changes in the Marvel universe, and I wondered how they're going to retain the title of this series next year. Several people wrote me to say that there will be a magical re-set button and everything will be back to normal by the time the start of next year rolls around. I would argue that the start of tonight's episode makes it pretty clear that is not the case. Short of putting out a press release that says, “The start of next year is not just going to re-set everything to zero. We promise,” I'm not sure what else the producers could do at this point to make it clear that they are shaking things up permanently.
Starting the episode with Maria Hill on the phone with Pepper Potts, talking about her new job working for Tony Stark, is a good indicator of how things will change. It looks like Stark is proposing a new private security answer to S.H.I.E.L.D., which neatly bookends the things I already know about “Avengers: Age Of Ultron.” If the security of the Marvel universe can no longer be trusted to S.H.I.E.L.D., someone's got to step in and replace them, and while I'm fairly confident Coulson and whatever remains of his team by the end of the year will become part of whatever that new organization is, I'm not sure I know what that makes them. The title of the show becomes almost ironic at that point, and I can't help but wonder if that's always been the plan.
After all, there's that moment tonight where Coulson repeats that to Adrian Pasdar's character. “We're agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, and Pasdar's reaction says volumes about what that means to everyone in the Marvel universe now. Coulson is holding onto this sense of identity because it's the only thing that he can use as an anchor considering everything that's happened and all the betrayals that they've had to endure over the past few weeks. The entire episode looks at the way Fitz and Coulson and Skye all deal with their reactions to Ward's true identity, and the way the world at large is dealing with their reactions to S.H.I.E.L.D.'s true identity.
I've been saying lately that Iain De Caestecker is one of my favorite things about the show, and one of the running threads this year has been watching the gradual development of a sort of grudging respect between Ward and Fitz. It makes sense that Fitz would take this particularly hard, and I thought the moment between him and Simmons by the pool was lovely and sad. Whether they ever become a romantic couple or not, Fitz depends on Simmons. He needs to believe that she is going to be there, whatever other changes are forced upon them. It's such a human, basic thing, and I'm glad the show slowed down this week to really let all of this land on the characters. We needed to see them deal with this.
By far, though, the biggest moment tonight came at the very end. May's return was accepted as fairly matter-of-fact by Coulson, which says a lot about their history together. When she showed him the evidence about who ordered the ultra-secrecy around Coulson's death and resurrection, I can honestly say I did not expect that particular answer. And how angry can Coulson be if he's the one who gave that order? He's had so much invested in the idea of finding that person and making them pay that finding out he's the one he's been looking for would seem to offer up a major problem for him.
That tape also suggests that both Coulson and Skye should be worried about what is going to happen to them in the near-future. Will they suffer the same sort of deteriorations that the test subjects did? Did Coulson avoid that by creating the cover story about Tahiti? I'm going to guess that they've got some rough days ahead, and that we're not done with the story of the alien tissue used to bring them back to life. Will it happen by the end of the season, two weeks from now? I'd guess they will at least start to explore the effects, but that they'll leave the majority of that for next season.
The rest of this year is going to deal with the personal grudge between Garret and Coulson, and it's going to get bloody. I'm going to say that there's no way Garret makes it out of this season alive, and I'd only give Agent Ward a 50/50 shot at surviving as well. Anyone who still thinks that Ward is just pretending to be a HYDRA agent has got to be crazy. He's not playing a part. It's obvious that he is not quite as cold-blooded as he seemed to be next week, and I think the idea that he genuinely thinks he and Skye might have any future at all between them is sort of sad. When Skye calls him out in that diner, it's a great moment. She is very clear about just how she feels, and even so, he seems to think she'll come around.
These last two weeks are going to be important, and if they do a strong job of pulling everything together and laying the groundwork for where the show is going next year, then it will make up for what felt aimless during the first half of the year. They appear to be learning from every new episode, and they've had a consistent solid run now for several weeks in a row. I'm looking forward to seeing how they wrap it up, and I hope it's a solid sign of things to come.
I agree with pretty much all that you’re saying….. but for crying out loud can Marvel and Disney give this show a bigger budget!? It looks AWFUL. Beyond cheap. 90s Sci-fi channel show cheap.
I hope they throw a little more money at the Netflix shows, because you do not do Daredevil this low budget.
Special effects are not that needed for this show. Good actors and good writing is required. Each week it gets better as they finally got to open the box so to speak.
I think next season it will still be Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. because Coulson, Fury and others will keep it going, but way more covert. I hope Trips stays in the team. He clearly fits in better with the team.
Great episode. Am wondering though — we learned earlier in the season that Skye was one of the targets of SHIELD, as a baby. Any clues on where that will lead? Does she have a superpower that hasn’t manifested?
I get the impression that the arrival of Skye’s powers will be part of the season-ending cliffhanger.
I’m not convinced that there won’t be some kind of last minute Vader-like redemptive thing for Ward – maybe a self sacrifice to save Skye. I hope not. I hope that live or die he stays on course and remains who and what he is.
And yes, the FX at the end of the ep with Lola were AWFUL!!
I feel the same way. I have utter contempt for Ward now and having him “do the right thing” in the end would be a cheat. They’ve created some amazing tension by making him despicable. It’s resulted in some of the best character moments in the series (Skye turning the tables on him in the diner was SO satisfying).
I can’t wait for May to have her moment with him too.
Skye’s reaction to Ward’s feelings for her were spot on. It was sickening. Even when she appeared to be conflicted over his death, that read more like an attempt on her part to buy more time.
If the FX are going the be that poor, the show should avoid scenes like that. I think the Ward origin story for next week sets him up for a death in the finale, but knowing that the revitalization of the dead is possible, I could see a Ward return at some point. I didn’t understand why Coulson didn’t speak up when Hill kept insisting that Fury was dead, when they both know the truth. The FitzSimmons ” I’m not Hydra” bit, in my opinion, only led to more suspicion of Simmons. Basically she’ll have to kill some Hydra agents to change my mind.
I remain a conscientious objector to ‘Agents of SHIELD’ for undermining Avengers by bringing back Coulson, but the idea of a tv show interwoven with films is interesting.
I appreciate these write-ups as they fulfill my curiosity about this show without actually having to watch it.
You description of “Age Of Ultron” sounds an awful lot like the plot of “X-Men: Days Of Future Past,” with a robot security force deciding to wipe out humanity. At least Ultron will have an interesting personality…
Maybe I missed something but didn’t the video only show that Coulson was overseeing the TAHITI project and advised to shut it down.
No mention of him ordering secrecy on his own death or resurrection and how would that even work? he would have to be resurrected than realise he needs his memory wiped and do so? I though it was already shown he had his memory changed in the process of the resurrection itself.
To me the video showed Coulson being extremely against the TAHITI project and still Fury used it to resurrect him, which makes the act even worse.
Pls correct me if I am wrong
The way to have Ward reverse to a good guy would of course be to have him sacrifice himself to save the team and than send him to TAHITI. He would return with all these lovely memories of his team and have forgotten all about the betrayal. This case no one can really blame the new and reproved Agent goody good shoes Ward.
Could even be a nice plot line if handled well but probably an absolute disaster on this show. Anyhow Ward will stick around for many more seasons, probably as guilt ridden supervillain who acquired his powers when sacrificing himself for Skye.
In short; please have Skye kill him in the next episode.
The thing with Ward is that, let’s say he is fatally injured, dies, is brought back to life with the serum and undergoes an improved version of the TAHITI project that no longer causes the very bad side effects… They would have to completely wipe Ward’s memory, dating back to childhood. Seeing as his relationship with Garrett began in the teen years and he’s been playing the team and SHIELD from the start, it’s not just a matter of wiping the past couple months and everything’s hunky-dory. Coulson had his memory partially wiped and was given memories of being on a beach in Tahiti to cover up his death and revival, but they didn’t recreate memories of his past. He still knew his past with Audrey, with May, with other agents he’s come in contact with over the course of the season… without a full memory wipe, Ward would have too much to remember that connects back to Hydra. I don’t know if they could rebuild his whole memory while still leaving in parts with the team members, Skye, Coulson, etc. At that point, the whole team would just have to be supporting one big lie to cover up what Ward did, and then the story becomes so convoluted that I would start to question the writing staff.
First of all, it’s nice to see someone review an episode, rather than just recap it, so thank you for that sir.
So one of the things I hope to learn is what exactly makes Coulson so special that Fury “moved Heaven and Earth” to bring him back to life. Even Agent Hand postured in “The Magical Place” when they were searching for Coulson, that no single agent is that important. But apparently Coulson is, and it’s not just because he’s one of the most trustworthy agents Fury knows. Now the fact that they wanted to find him could’ve been because he underwent the Tahiti project and there could be potential side effects and the want to constantly monitor him, maybe that’s why they sent out the search party. But why was he initially brought back. That’s the million dollar question. There is more to that story, and I’m curious to get that answer. Is he of some alien origin? Was he frozen for a time like Steve Rogers? Insert other theories here? It’s all very curious.
I think Fury knew that HYDRA was all up in SHIELD’s business and needed “Top Men” he could trust, and one of his own “Top Men” just happened to be heading up a resurrection project. Sure, Coulson objected to the whole thing but Fury needed him for the upcoming HYDRA bomb.
The special effects were lacking… and this being the kind of show it is, the producers are going to have to figure out a solution for it…. probably some combination of being disciplined about what they really need in an episode with combining shots so they can do the whole season in one go to save money. Or reusing unused clips from the movies (which bill it to promotion costs).
I liked the contrast between Ward and Deathlok. Mike Petersen is trapped; he feels like he has no way out, even death. I can’t help but wonder how much disgust he has for Ward, who’s doing this voluntarily and is part of the machine that threatens his son and has ruined him.
Ward has clearly been fooling himself. Hiding behind “the mission”, his loyalty to Garrett, HYDRA’s not really *that* bad… He reminds me of one of those real-life killers on Dateline that think they’re a fundamentally good person who did “one bad thing”. He’s in total denial right now about how bad a person he is. I actually hope he’s the Big Bad next season once he realizes there’s no turning back and embraces what he’s been all along. He and Chloe Bennett were outstanding tonight– for all the crap I gave them earlier this season, they really have been delivering. I think any arc that ends in forgiveness/redemption will be a betrayal to the audience and a disservice to the actors and the show. Brett Dalton deserves at least a full season of playing the tortured but unrepentant villain. He made an (intentionally) awful MacDuff but is a great Richard III.
Meanwhile, I like that Hill called Coulson out… “no, Phil, really, there is no more SHIELD. No missions, no organization, no legitimacy. We aren’t hiding. We’re over.” I like that they both know that Fury is alive but won’t reveal it to one another.
We finally see a role for Skye in the team, BTW. In the pilot, she was a wildcard, an independent operating on a shoestring. Now the whole team will have to lean on that experience.
The Fitz-Simmons-Tripplet triangle is interesting but has the potential to be deeply cliched. I have much more trust than I did three months ago that they can pull something like this off.
The last few episodes have given us something else, too. Why would anyone betray SHIELD to become an evil space nazi?
Real nazis, and their moral equivalents from the KGB, al Qaeda, organized crime, etc. all have some home base they operate from. Somewhere where you grow up marinated in propaganda and can be thoroughly indoctrinated and vetted from birth. Possibly HYDRA did this too; Garrett pointed out that many of the security officers were recruited by Agent Stillwell and maybe they were born and raised that way.
Garrett is entirely an opportunist looking for advancement. He said as much. Ward’s “nothing personal” line is a lie. It’s entirely personal for him; his loyalty to Garrett trumps all else. Raina appears to have been tricked into the program, in too deep before she realizes who and what she’s working for. Deathlok is being extorted; his life and his son’s life are in HYDRA’s hands. These are entirely believable motives, and color The Winter Soldier with more credibility.
At the end, Ward is furious with Deathlok, who shrugs it off. First, Petersen couldn’t care less if Ward hates him– Ward helped ruin his life. Second, there’s a beat after Deathlok’s line about just following orders when you see Ward’s face change. It’s not that he realizes that that’s been his excuse. It’s that he realizes that the orders came from Garrett. That’s the guy who almost killed him, not Mike. I don’t mind if Ward kills Garrett (though I hope it’s Fitz). But I’d hate to have him try to turn back to good. Better for him to stay HYDRA, maybe hating himself, maybe embracing what he is, maybe a little crazy.
BTW, nearly killing Ward was a smart play for Garrett. Torturing Skye could have lost him Ward’s loyalty, but he can tell Ward that he was letting Ward take the hit for her because he knew how much she meant to him, and that in any case he was bluffing.
The revelation that Coulson himself was behind TAHITI didn’t surprise me at all, but I did like that little “Hrm” that he reacted with. I’ve seen several Dollhouse references buried in here, but this was the first solid Firefly reference. Considering that Coulson now leads a scrappy group of wanted independents in a single aircraft up against a vast evil conspiracy, the Malcolm Reynolds reference was subtle and timely.
Unless I missed something, MAOS has *not* been renewed. Is it a foregone conclusion that it will??