Turn the page

Another season in the record books. It’s been my eleventh. How has it been for you?
Customarily, after a quick Off the Carpet recap, I circle back to considering the film awards season at the end of this day. So here I am with a handful of such considerations.
I still find myself seeing the year as something it really wasn’t in the eyes of Academy. I think of “Margaret.” I think of “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” I think of “Shame.” I think of the films that popped for me but not for AMPAS and I think, wow, my year was better than theirs. And that’s fine. That’s the subjectivity of it all. That’s what it’s all about.
But I also think about the transition to HitFix, which happened five months and one week ago today and couldn’t have been smoother.
I’ve just come back from a dinner with members of the team here and I’m still very pleased with the arrangement. I think of the readership that followed and stepped things up, the conversation more encouraging and substantial than ever, as well as the added readers we gained in the move who helped expand the horizon of that conversation. It has been, I feel, an unqualified success. And I don’t mind admitting to you that I was a little nervous about it at first.
I think of Gerard, just wrapping up his sixth season of covering the crafts categories, a driving identifier of In Contention and a special one to my heart. I think of Guy, finishing his fourth season with me, and wonder what on earth I’d do without him. And I think of Roth, whose added voice is a unique one not only within our ranks, but on the net in general, I’d wager, always looking (as I asked of her to start) for different angles on film, different considerations, different ways to have this conversation we have throughout the year.
I think of the artists I’m happy to have met this season and the others I’m happy to have seen again. On the former, the Gary Oldmans, the Nic Refns, the Viola Davises, the George Clooneys, the Bennett Millers, the Marty Scorseses. On the latter, the Greg Russells, the Leo DiCaprios, the Michael Shannons, the Bob Richardsons. I think of the moments they had throughout the year and, of course, I’m happy for them.
I think of the wild ride, and I steel myself for the next.
And with that, the season ended. But In Contention isn’t going into a slumber. Indeed, we haven’t taken the full off-season off in ages so I doubt you expected much of a lull anyway, but we’ll be charging on through.
We’re looking at adding SXSW and Tribeca to our already broad and far-reaching festival coverage and we want to keep the conversation going. I’ll be busy tying the knot and celebrating that in the next few weeks, but things won’t die down too much. I hope you’ll keep coming back and engaging us, because you’re why we keep writing this stuff.
Many thanks to you. And here’s to 2012.
Congratulations on tying the knot! I’m happy for you, and I genuinely wanna thank all of you for your amazing coverage. Truly the most level-headed, objective and informed work on the awards season.
And Guy’s festival coverage is priceless, as always.
Already looking forward to next year!
Congratulations!
HitFix was a good move. I think you’re good to HitFix. Both were good to me.
The commenters have been respectful and level headed–and everybody at InContention have set the tone and lead by example for that.
thanks.
I’m glad War Horse didn’t win, because now people will hopefully watch it for what it is, and not under the guise of “Oscah frontrunnah!” It also gets to avoid the derision.
I’d have jumped off a bridge if War Horse had won.
Congratulations, Kris!
And thanks to everyone here for all their amazing work. This is a must-visit-every-day site for me.
(And on a selfish note, I love the move to Hitfix, because it’s not blocked on my work computer like In Contention was.)
Congratulations on all fronts. And thank you.
And my feelings on the season are:
Happy for The Artist. I really enjoyed it. But it wasn’t the best year for me, on the whole (as far as loving movies goes). I liked or really liked a lot and loved very few.
Happy for Meryl. Sad for Viola. I missed not seeing Binoche pop up more here & there.
Happy for Dujardin. Think Pitt deserved it for his stellar year. And I’m happy to see the careers of Gosling and Fassbender making an impression of any kind.
Happy for Plummer & Spencer (though I thought Chastain deserved it)..
Happy that Hugo won as much as it did (my favorite film that was nommed for Oscar(s).
My favorite film that did not receive an Oscar nom was Contagion.
Loking forward to this new year and a wonderful looking slate of films to come.
I’m so happy to hear that this site is still going strong, and to know that this is a secure home. It really has been a smooth transition.
My top 5 male performances –
1. Brad Pitt (Moneyball)
2. Gary Oldman
3. Tom Hardy (TTSS)
4. John Hawkes
5. Demian Bichir
Top 5 Female Performances –
1. Rooney Mara
2. Charlize Theron
3. Jessica Chastain (The Help)
4. Meryl Streep
5. Cicely Tyson (The Help)
Congratulations to everyone at In Contention. This was my first season visiting your site and it has been an unqualified success for me. :) I’ve enjoyed it very much. It’s added whole dimensions to my appreciation of film. So thank you.
Very happy to hear you’ll be going to SXSW. I lived in Austin for a while and visited the festival a couple times. I’ll be curious to hear your take. I live just down the road. So hit me up! Just kidding.
As for film, my take away for the year will honestly have very little to do with the Oscars. My favorites weren’t their favorites, as is often the case I guess. I was happy for the winners, especially Meryl, Plummer and A Separation, disappointed for several who lost, Davis and Pitt. I guess that is the nature of the season, leaving it with a conflicted heart. But the Oscars weren’t as central to my year as they sometimes are.
What I am not conflicted about are the films I will remember and cherish. Despite the critique by some that this was a bad year for film, several films will be added to the list of those I cherish: Drive, Tree of Life, Weekend, A Separation, Beginners . . . upon future reconsideraton, maybe a couple more. So, for me, it’s been a great year. It’s been a year when several of my favorite film artists and actors took their careers in exciting and meaningful directions and also a year in which I found new artists to champion.
Good luck in 2012 Kris, Guy, Roth and Gerard! I’ll be reading.
Congrats on a great season, Kris! This transition over to HitFix has been such a huge success for you guys. So pleased it might mean extra festival coverage, which I think the InContention team does better than just about anybody else.
Thanks Kris for all of your hard work this year. You were a huge help to us little guys who write Oscar blogs. Let’s do it all over again.
Congratulations on a splendid year and here’s to an even better 2012! I wish you the best of luck in all your endeavours :)
Many many thanks Kris for your thorough and extensive coverage throughout this crazy season. And of course big kudos to Guy, Anne, Gerard and Roth – what a formidable team.
Looking forward to your continued musings in the coming year. And best of luck with your impending nuptials.
Great job as always. Don’t freak out too much about visual effects…just remember on the second guessing, it can go both ways. If you had gone with Hugo, you probably would have done something like go with War Horse for both sound categories. It all evens out in the end. It’s frustrating, to be sure, but when all is said and done, nobody does it better.
You do a great job. I have been reading IN CONTENTION for several years. I’m pushing 60 and found this to be an overall weak year. I liked most of the nominated films, but for pure enjoyment, I would choose WIN WIN and the discovery of a genuine movie star who can also act up a storm, M. Fassbender.
Thanks Chris for another enjoyable and informative season. Very best wishes in regard to the upcoming wedding. Congratulations.
As all others have said as well so far, Congratulations on your upcoming nuptials! That is so exciting and I’m very happy for you :^D.
Thanks for providing such a crucial source for not only awards-coverage but film-coverage in general. My days and nights would be boring without having a place like this to go to. I look forward to all the coverage throughout the year (which I think looks like it is going to be a good one, at least from this far out…)
I miss the black and orange.
:D
Er, it’s still here.
LOL, I mean when your site was totally black. The background. Remember that?
Oooooh. Yeah, old school.
Yes! The black background! That was like soooo long. Was that blogspot? Anyway, congrats to the InContention team.
Looking forward to the next season with a married Tapley on the lead.
You can relive the memories (and all the bad year-in-advance 2008 predictions) here:
This is my fifth season… actually before that i was totally careless about until as a pubescent i found a place that show me that are people who loves the oscars but still knows there are more cinema than that for example I share your love for shame and martha marcy may marlene and I know they’re better than almost everything that was nominated but still care about who wins the little golden man and it’s the same all years & it’s fun… as every year I’m glad to read you and all the blessings for you and guy and everyone in the team. :)
Thanks Kris, for the great coverage. You never fail to keep me both entertained and educated. Congrats on your marriage. Keep doing you dude, its one of the many reasons I keep coming back.
Only discovered In Contention when you joined Hitfix and you are great addition to this site! Loved the coverage especially because I learned more about the craft categories.
Looking forward to read your site for the next season
kudos!
Great job to everyone this season! Thanks for all the information and insights. I should be seeing my usual 30+ films at TIFF this year so maybe I’ll see someone from In Contention at a screening.
Should say “from everyone” above, sorry.
Great job over the course of the year Kris. I look forward to continuing to visit this site in 2012 and hope you will continue to champion the great films that always reside on the fringes (Shame, Margaret) as well as the expected players.
With new films by PT Anderson, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, Baz Luhrmann, Andrew Dominik, Ridley Scott, Alfonso Cuaron, Steven Spielberg, Wes Anderson, and maybe even Terrence Malick, I feel renewed with enthusiasm already.
And Ang Lee and Peter Jackson.