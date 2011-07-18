TV Ratings: ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Big Brother’ carry CBS on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 17, 2011.

Â

“Big Brother” delivered another Sunday of solid ratings, helping to carry CBS to nightly wins in the important measures.

Â

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating, edging out the 1.3 rating for FOX in the coveted demographic. ABC and CBS both posted a 0.9 rating.

Â

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.37 million viewers for the night to go with a 4.0 rating/7 share. ABC was second with a Â 2.6/5 and 4.17 million viewers, edging out the 2.5/4 and 3.99 million viewers for NBC. FOX was fourth with a 1.6/3 and 2.81 million viewers

Â

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC was second with 4.94 million viewers for “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 3.63 million viewers. On FOX, episodes of “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 1.74 million viewers.





8 p.m. – “Big Brother” delivered Sunday’s best numbers among adults 18-49 with a 2.4 rating and also won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.89 million viewers. NBC was second with 4.32 million viewers for a repeat of “America’s Got Talent,” which held off the 3.87 million viewers for ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 3.03 million viewers for fourth and came in second in the key demo with a 1.4 rating.

Â

9 p.m. – NBC took the overall lead for the 9 p.m. hour with 4.81 million viewers for “America’s Got Talent,” which edged the 4.74 million for CBS’ “Undercover Boss.” ABC’s “Castle” averaged 3.85 million viewers for third. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad” were fourth overall with 3.65 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating.

Â

10 p.m. – CBS was back in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 5.35 million viewers for “CSI: Miami,” which also won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was second with 4.02 million viewers. That left NBC in third with the 3.18 million viewers for “The Marriage Ref.”

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Â