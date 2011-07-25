TV Ratings: ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Big Brother’ carry CBS Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 24, 2011.

For the second straight Sunday, CBS’ “60 Minutes” was the night’s most watched program and “Big Brother” was the night’s top show among young viewers. That let CBS win Sunday in key measures despite an uninspired launch for the summer reality series “Same Name.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.5 rating for the night, edging out the 1.4 rating for FOX in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.0 rating and ABC averaged a 0.9 for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.425 million viewers for the night and a 4.0 rating/7 share. ABC and NBC both averaged a 2.6/5, with ABC pulling in 4.3 million viewers compared to the 4.13 million viewers for NBC. FOX averaged 2.88 million viewers and a 1.7/3.

7 p.m. – With 8.21 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, CBS won the 7 p.m. hour with “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.19 million viewers for second, beating the 4.365 million viewers for “Dateline NBC.” FOX’s “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged nearly 1.9 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” averaged nearly 6.9 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC moved up to second with 4.44 million viewers for an “America’s Got Talent” repeat. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 3.98 million viewers for third. On FOX, “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 3.33 million viewers for fourth overall, but came in second in the key demo with a 1.6 rating.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “Same Name” premiered to 5.27 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall, but dropped the network to second in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was second overall with 4.605 million viewers, beating the 3.75 million viewers for ABC’s “Castle.” FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad” were fourth overall with 3.415 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Miami” averaged 5.32 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was second overall with 4.28 million viewers. NBC’s new “Marriage Ref” was third overall with 3.12 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 1.0 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.