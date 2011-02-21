TV Ratings: ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Family Guy’ let CBS, FOX split Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 20, 2011.

It’s the time of the year where every Sunday seems to feature a key sporting event or an award show. This Sunday was no exception, but with the NBA All-Star Game drawing young viewers over to TNT, CBS and FOX had to be satisfied with splitting a lackluster evening.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.4 rating, edging out the 2.3 rating for ABC and CBS’ 2.2 rating. NBC trailed in the key demographic with a 1.6 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.4 million viewers to go with a 6.2 rating/10 share. ABC was second with a 5.3/9 and 8.765 million viewers. NBC’s 3.5/6 and 5.76 million viewers and the 2.9/5 and 5.21 million viewers followed.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with “60 Minutes,” which which drew the night’s biggest audience with 11.4 million viewers, but only managed a 1.4 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with 8.11 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.68 million viewers, but fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Simpsons” repeat and a new “American Dad” averaged 4.04 million viewers and finished second with a 1.8 demo rating.

8 p.m. – ABC moved into first in the 8 p.m. hour with 9.53 million viewers, while finishing second with a 2.4 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ premiere of “The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business” averaged 9.135 million viewers and a soft 2.4 demo rating. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 5.61 million viewers to finish third overall and combined for a 2.5 demo rating to win the hour. NBC was third with one of two “Saturday Night Live” specials, which drew 5.58 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 10.61 million viewers to move CBS back into first for the 9 p.m. hour, though its 2.6 demo rating was only good for third on the hour. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 10.48 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.1 rating, both impressively low for an original episode airing without network special competition. NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Backstage” special averaged nearly 6.5 million viewers for third. FOX was fourth overall and second in the key demo with “Family Guy” (6.56 million and a 3.3 demo) and “The Cleveland Show” (5.42 million and a 2.6 demo).

10 p.m. – “CSI: Miami” averaged 10.47 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, tying for first in the key demo with a 2.2 rating. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” averaged 6.94 million viewers and finished third in the demo. NBC was third with the 6.285 million viewers for its “SNL” special, which tied for that demo win.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.