TV Ratings: AFC Playoffs, Golden Globes lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 13, 2013.

A late-running AFC Playoff game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans helped CBS dominate the first chunk of primetime and win Sunday overall, while the Golden Globes helped NBC eke out a narrow victory among young viewers.

Note, of course, that because both the football game and the Globes aired live and out of primetime for the left side of the country, ratings are particularly preliminary and subject to change, even more-so than normal.

Among other notables, the Globes and football took a predictable bite out of ABC’s original scripted programming, though CBS’ early primetime boost helped keep its dramas from falling much.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.7 rating, nipping the 4.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed by the 1.8 key demo rating for ABC for Sunday night.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with a 10.3 rating/15 share along with 16.79 million viewers, topping NBC’s 9.0/13 and 14.78 million viewers. There was a huge drop to ABC’s 3.3/5 and 5.59 million viewers and FOX’s 2.4/4 and 4.18 million viewers.

7 p.m. – The conclusion of CBS’ football coverage averaged 31.89 million viewers and a 10.8 rating among adults 18-49, easily winning the 7 p.m. hour. ABC’s Golden Globe Arrivals telecast averaged 9.94 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in second. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 6.15 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 2.42 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating averaged by FOX’s repeat of “Bob’s Burgers” and a new “The Cleveland Show.”

8 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 8 p.m. hour with 16.78 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 for the start of the Golden Globes. CBS’ “60 Minutes” drew a football-boosted 14.84 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating in second. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was down from last week with 8.15 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating in third. FOX was fourth with new episodes of “The Simpsons” (5.06 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (4.45 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo).

9 p.m. – The Golden Globes telecast drew 16.67 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “The Good Wife” drew 10 million viewers for second and a 1.9 key demo rating for fourth. On ABC, “Revenge” drew 6.08 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third. FOX was second in the key demo and fourth overall with “Family Guy” (5.94 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo) and “American Dad” (4.79 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating).





10 p.m. – The last hour of the Golden Globes drew 15.75 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “The Mentalist” averaged 10.42 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in second. ABC’s Sunday comedy sampling for “Happy Endings” (2.22 million and a 1.0 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (1.75 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating) was weak.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.