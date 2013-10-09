TV Ratings: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ dips, ‘Supernatural’ soars and NBC, CBS split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 8, 2013.
NBC’s pre-Battles clip show for “The Voice” performed well below the competition’s normal numbers, but despite that decline, the network still topped Wednesday among young viewers, as CBS’ procedurals dominated overall, even with a big drop for “NCIS.”
Although “The Voice” and “NCIS” lost over 4 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo between them in the 8 p.m. hour, there was minimal capitalizing from the rival networks.
ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” posted a less steep drop than last week — down by a 0.3 key demo and 700,000+ viewers — but was still off in its third frame, which led to “Goldbergs” also posting a second week of declines. Interesting, “Trophy Wife” was steady week-to-week among young viewers and posted a very small audience gain. With huge DVR bumps for each of its first two weeks, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is still doing fine and this probably counts as leveling at this point.
FOX’s comedies also didn’t capitalize much, with “New Girl” rising somewhat” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” also adding a whopping 0.1 in the key demo.
Certainly some of that extra audience went to The CW’s “The Originals” and “Supernatural,” which did solid numbers in their premieres. It was, in fact, the best “Supernatural” premiere since 2010, not bad for a drama in its ninth season.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Tuesday night, edging out the 2.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.8 key demo rating and the 1.6 key demo rating for FOX followed. The CW averaged a 1.0 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, though, CBS won easily, averaging an estimated 14.78 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 9.21 million viewers and a 5.9/9, followed by ABC’s 3.4/5 and 5.38 million viewers. FOX averaged a 2.1/3 and 3.36 million viewers for the night, ahead of the 1.4/2 and 2.23 million viewers for The CW.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” started the night in first with 17.87 million, but the hit procedural averaged only a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, down a steep 0.7 from last week in the key demo. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 9.69 million viewers and tied for the hourly lead with a 2.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 7.72 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating. FOX followed with “Dads” (3.11 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.37 million and a 1.5 key demo). The time period premiere for “The Originals” averaged 1.93 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, retaining most of its young view numbers from last week’s Thursday airing.
9 p.m. – “NCIS” held onto CBS’ overall lead with 14.78 million viewers and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, basically flat with last week. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 10.36 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (5.73 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating) and “Trophy Wife” (4.695 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating), which topped FOX’s “New Girl” (3.99 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.97 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” premiered to a strong 2.53 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.68 million viewers and finished second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” took a pretty big drop with a weaker “Voice” lead-in and averaged 7.58 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s encore of “Scandal” averaged 3.22 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, a slight improvement over the “Lucky 7” performance in that slot.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Yikes, that is scary low for Mindy. At what point should we start to worry?
Start worrying now. It’s highly unlikely to see another season with this level of performance, at least not on FOX.
yeah, i expect this won’t be back next year. i just wonder if it’ll even make it through this season with those kinds of numbers.
Yeah, at least Dada and B99 have the excuse of starting the night, Mindy has a solid lead in, I’d wager it might be in more danger than the other two, especially since you can easily slide Raising Hope in there.
M – Probably should have started to worry last year… This is basically what Mindy did last spring and what it has done in the three weeks since its premiere… VERY low…
Ratings being equal, is FOX more likely to stick with B99 or Mindy? Or neither?
Blaze – They’re both low-rated and they both come from the same outside studio (Universal TV), so my guess would be that B99 has the advantage just because it’s unproven and therefore may have upside…
Do you see FOX making a move right now? They probably want to see if one of these shows can pick up some of the slack once The Voice is over.
Wow, great start for Supernatural that show is still kicking. Even though it is still down glad to see AoS starting to stabilize.
Also, I’ve been reading elsewhere that The Originals got a 0.9 rating, anyway to double check that?
Brent – Yup. 0.9 for 18-49. The 0.8 was the 18-34 number, it looks like… Off to fix!
Even though I don’t watch “Supernatural” regularly, it kind of warms my heart to see a survivor of the WB-era sticking around. I’m not sure if it’s nostalgia or those were well and truly better shows, but I miss me some WB.
Where did all the young people go from NCIS? A pretty big drop week to week.
Glad to see Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl up, if only slightly.
CW has to be happy with those numbers. Originals held up well without the VD lead-in and Supernatural continues to deliver in its old age. I expect Arrow and The Tomorrow People to do well for them tonight.
Darius – They all miss Ziva? Definitely that’s a big drop, but I think the surprising part was less the drop this week and more the prolonged premiere-level numbers from last week. Well, both are probably surprising. That’s low and it’s especially low given that “The Voice” was a filler episode…
I realize that PBS shows probably don’t factor into ratings much, but did the Frontline football special do better than average last night? It seems to me the subject would attract people who would not otherwise watch Frontline and/or PBS.
Just curious.
I would actually be pretty curious to see PBS numbers in the ratings analysis (maybe as a separate occasional feature since the business model is so different). I’ve read that they’ve actually seen viewership GROWTH over the past few years, whereas the broadcast networks are eroding. Not sure how much of this is PBS spinning the numbers “Downton” gets into an average for the year, but I’m curious about it.
I think you’re right about that. I know I was very interested in the documentary. I didn’t get the chance to watch it live but I definitely will see it sometime soon – probably on the PBS app on my Roku. It was already available in the app as of late last night.
Robin & SMReyno – PBS ratings aren’t included in the data that’s sent to me each morning and, I don’t believe, they pop up in the final figures I get each afternoon. For that reason, I’m reliant on PBS sending out numbers and, with the exception of the “Downton Abbey” premiere and finale numbers, PBS basically never sends out numbers.
I’ll keep an eye out to see if the “League of Denial” numbers pop up somewhere, though…
From the New York Times:
“The documentary drew an average of 2.2 million viewers, according to overnight Nielsen figures, well above the program’s average of 1.5 million viewers. “Frontline” also had one of its heaviest days of traffic to its Web site.”
So NBC’s singing competition show helped to carry the night while Fox’s well-liked comedies struggled? The world truly is upside down.