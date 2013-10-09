TV Ratings: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ dips, ‘Supernatural’ soars and NBC, CBS split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 8, 2013.

NBC’s pre-Battles clip show for “The Voice” performed well below the competition’s normal numbers, but despite that decline, the network still topped Wednesday among young viewers, as CBS’ procedurals dominated overall, even with a big drop for “NCIS.”

Although “The Voice” and “NCIS” lost over 4 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo between them in the 8 p.m. hour, there was minimal capitalizing from the rival networks.

ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” posted a less steep drop than last week — down by a 0.3 key demo and 700,000+ viewers — but was still off in its third frame, which led to “Goldbergs” also posting a second week of declines. Interesting, “Trophy Wife” was steady week-to-week among young viewers and posted a very small audience gain. With huge DVR bumps for each of its first two weeks, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is still doing fine and this probably counts as leveling at this point.

FOX’s comedies also didn’t capitalize much, with “New Girl” rising somewhat” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” also adding a whopping 0.1 in the key demo.

Certainly some of that extra audience went to The CW’s “The Originals” and “Supernatural,” which did solid numbers in their premieres. It was, in fact, the best “Supernatural” premiere since 2010, not bad for a drama in its ninth season.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Tuesday night, edging out the 2.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.8 key demo rating and the 1.6 key demo rating for FOX followed. The CW averaged a 1.0 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS won easily, averaging an estimated 14.78 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/15 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 9.21 million viewers and a 5.9/9, followed by ABC’s 3.4/5 and 5.38 million viewers. FOX averaged a 2.1/3 and 3.36 million viewers for the night, ahead of the 1.4/2 and 2.23 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started the night in first with 17.87 million, but the hit procedural averaged only a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, down a steep 0.7 from last week in the key demo. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 9.69 million viewers and tied for the hourly lead with a 2.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 7.72 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating. FOX followed with “Dads” (3.11 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.37 million and a 1.5 key demo). The time period premiere for “The Originals” averaged 1.93 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, retaining most of its young view numbers from last week’s Thursday airing.

9 p.m. – “NCIS” held onto CBS’ overall lead with 14.78 million viewers and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, basically flat with last week. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 10.36 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (5.73 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating) and “Trophy Wife” (4.695 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating), which topped FOX’s “New Girl” (3.99 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.97 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” premiered to a strong 2.53 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.68 million viewers and finished second with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” took a pretty big drop with a weaker “Voice” lead-in and averaged 7.58 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.2 key demo rating. ABC’s encore of “Scandal” averaged 3.22 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, a slight improvement over the “Lucky 7” performance in that slot.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.