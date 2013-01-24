TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ drops more, but still wins Wednesday for FOX

Senior Television Writer
01.24.13 4 Comments

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 23, 2013.

“American Idol” dropped another 10 percent from last week’s low season premiere, but was still enough to lead FOX to a resounding win in the Wednesday ratings. Meanwhile, CBS’ “CSI” hit a season-high and NBC’s repeats actually finished sixth for the night, after both the CW and Univision.

For the night, FOX (and, therefore, “Idol”) averaged a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49, and 16 million viewers overall. CBS was second (2.4, 10 million), followed by ABC (2.4, 7.15 million), the CW (1.0, 2.61 million) and (among English-language networks) NBC (0.8, 2.56 million).

8 p.m. — “Idol” (5.3, 15.71 million) handily won the hour. ABC’s “The Middle” and “The Neighbors” combined for second place (2.2, 7.43 million), followed by a “Criminal Minds” repeat on CBS (1.5, 6.78 million), “Arrow” on the CW (1.1, 3.13 million) and repeats of “Whitney” and “Guys with Kids” on NBC (0.8, 2.42 million).

9 p.m. — “Idol” rose in its second hour (5.6, 16.3 million). ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory” combined for second place (3.2, 8.55 million), followed by a new “Criminal Minds” (3.0, 11.74 million) on CBS, the CW’s “Supernatural” (0.9, 2.1 million) and a “Law & Order: SVU” repeat on NBC (0.7, 2.73 million).

10 p.m. — CBS’ “CSI” hit a season-high in the young-adult demo (2.7, 11.49 million), followed by ABC’s “Nashville” (1.8, 5.47 million) and a “Chicago Fire” repeat on NBC (0.8, 2.53 million).
 

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLNIELSENRATINGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP