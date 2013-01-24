TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ drops more, but still wins Wednesday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 23, 2013.
“American Idol” dropped another 10 percent from last week’s low season premiere, but was still enough to lead FOX to a resounding win in the Wednesday ratings. Meanwhile, CBS’ “CSI” hit a season-high and NBC’s repeats actually finished sixth for the night, after both the CW and Univision.
For the night, FOX (and, therefore, “Idol”) averaged a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49, and 16 million viewers overall. CBS was second (2.4, 10 million), followed by ABC (2.4, 7.15 million), the CW (1.0, 2.61 million) and (among English-language networks) NBC (0.8, 2.56 million).
8 p.m. — “Idol” (5.3, 15.71 million) handily won the hour. ABC’s “The Middle” and “The Neighbors” combined for second place (2.2, 7.43 million), followed by a “Criminal Minds” repeat on CBS (1.5, 6.78 million), “Arrow” on the CW (1.1, 3.13 million) and repeats of “Whitney” and “Guys with Kids” on NBC (0.8, 2.42 million).
9 p.m. — “Idol” rose in its second hour (5.6, 16.3 million). ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory” combined for second place (3.2, 8.55 million), followed by a new “Criminal Minds” (3.0, 11.74 million) on CBS, the CW’s “Supernatural” (0.9, 2.1 million) and a “Law & Order: SVU” repeat on NBC (0.7, 2.73 million).
10 p.m. — CBS’ “CSI” hit a season-high in the young-adult demo (2.7, 11.49 million), followed by ABC’s “Nashville” (1.8, 5.47 million) and a “Chicago Fire” repeat on NBC (0.8, 2.53 million).
Is American Idol still relevant? I couldn’t tell you any of the recent winners, or for that matter anyone doing anything after Daughtery.
Andrew – Relevant other than its status as one of the five most-watched shows on TV? Or relevant beyond a winner last year who had a genuinely MASSIVE first single or a winner the year before whose album went platinum in an industry that struggles to break new artists?
Or do you just mean “relevant” to you? Apparently not. But — and I *genuinely* mean no offense — you don’t seem to be the target audience.
-Daniel
Considering you can’t spell Daughtry I’m not sure you ever new what was or is or even what will be, relevant. Last year’s winner has a top 10 album that’s been there for weeks. Doing very well. Phillip Phillips. I’d say that’s more than relevant.
0.8?
Man, NBC could probably put on two-year-old repeats of the Jay Leno Show and do better than that!
