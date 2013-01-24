TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ drops more, but still wins Wednesday for FOX

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 23, 2013.

“American Idol” dropped another 10 percent from last week’s low season premiere, but was still enough to lead FOX to a resounding win in the Wednesday ratings. Meanwhile, CBS’ “CSI” hit a season-high and NBC’s repeats actually finished sixth for the night, after both the CW and Univision.

For the night, FOX (and, therefore, “Idol”) averaged a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49, and 16 million viewers overall. CBS was second (2.4, 10 million), followed by ABC (2.4, 7.15 million), the CW (1.0, 2.61 million) and (among English-language networks) NBC (0.8, 2.56 million).

8 p.m. — “Idol” (5.3, 15.71 million) handily won the hour. ABC’s “The Middle” and “The Neighbors” combined for second place (2.2, 7.43 million), followed by a “Criminal Minds” repeat on CBS (1.5, 6.78 million), “Arrow” on the CW (1.1, 3.13 million) and repeats of “Whitney” and “Guys with Kids” on NBC (0.8, 2.42 million).

9 p.m. — “Idol” rose in its second hour (5.6, 16.3 million). ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Suburgatory” combined for second place (3.2, 8.55 million), followed by a new “Criminal Minds” (3.0, 11.74 million) on CBS, the CW’s “Supernatural” (0.9, 2.1 million) and a “Law & Order: SVU” repeat on NBC (0.7, 2.73 million).

10 p.m. — CBS’ “CSI” hit a season-high in the young-adult demo (2.7, 11.49 million), followed by ABC’s “Nashville” (1.8, 5.47 million) and a “Chicago Fire” repeat on NBC (0.8, 2.53 million).



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.