TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ most-watched, but FOX and CBS split Wednesday

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the highest-rated show on Wednesday night, but NBC didn’t win the night in either the demographic ratings or total viewers, with FOX squeaking out a win in 18-49 and CBS edging NBC in overall numbers.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, with 4.5 million viewers overall. CBS was second with a 1.8 and 6.9 million viewers, followed by NBC (1.7, 6.2 million), ABC (1.1, 3.6 million) and the CW (0.3, 970,000).

8 p.m. — “Big Brother” won the hour in both measures, with a 2.5 demo rating and 7 million viewers. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was next (1.9, 5.4 million), followed by “The Middle” and “Modern Family” repeats on ABC (1.1, 4.2 million), a rerun of “It’s Worth What?” on NBC (1.0, 4.1 million) and a CW “America’s Next Top Model” repeat (0.3, 947,000).

9 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent” won the hour with a 2.6 rating and 9.9 million viewers (on the low side for the series), followed by more “So You Think You Can Dance” (1.9, 5.4 million), a CBS “Criminal Minds” rerun (1.5, 6.2 million), “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” repeats on ABC (1.2, 3.4 million), and more “Top Model” (0.4, 993,000).

10 p.m. — A “CSI” repeat on CBS finished in a dead demo heat with NBC’s “Love in the Wild,” with each pulling in a 1.5 rating, but “CSI” had 7.3 million viewers to only 4.6 million for “Love.” A primetime “Nightline” special on ABC was third with a 0.9 rating and 3.2 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.