TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Castle’ help ABC top Monday, while ‘Following’ rises for FOX

#How I Met Your Mother
02.19.13 6 years ago 5 Comments
Fast National ratings for Monday, February 18, 2013.
Monday numbers were a little topsy-turvy, with “Mike & Molly” spending an unlikely evening as TV’s most watched show, but “The Bachelor” and the start of a “Castle” two-parter leading ABC to a rare overall win and a tie among young viewers.
Meanwhile, FOX saw “The Following” reverse its recent declines, but The CW watched “90210” hit an impressive series low.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS tied for first with a 2.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a close third for Monday night with a 2.4 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.7 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 9.38 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/9 share for Monday night, edging out CBS’ 5.8/9 and 9.23 million viewers. FOX was third with a 5.0/7 and 8.31 million viewers, far in front of NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.77 million viewers. The CW averaged only 863,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.
[Univision averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]
8 p.m. – “The Bachelor” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 8.95 million viewers for ABC, coming in second with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall and won the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.85 million and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (8.14 million and a 2.8 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” slipped a little from last week, but still finished a close third with 8.32 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. There was a drop to NBC’s 5.61 million viewers and 2.0 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” slipped to 1.195 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS grabbed first in the 9 p.m. hour with “2 Broke Girls” (10.11 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.33 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” was a close second with 9.515 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Following” got a bump to 8.31 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating, beating the 5.51 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “90210” averaged 532,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with 9.67 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 8.99 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. On NBC, “Deception” averaged 3.2 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How I Met Your Mother
TAGS2 BROKE GIRLSBONESCASTLEDECEPTIONHawaii Five0HOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMIKE & MOLLYMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSRULES OF ENGAGEMENTTHE BACHELORTHE BIGGEST LOSERTHE FOLLOWINGTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP