TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Castle’ help ABC top Monday, while ‘Following’ rises for FOX

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 18, 2013.

Monday numbers were a little topsy-turvy, with “Mike & Molly” spending an unlikely evening as TV’s most watched show, but “The Bachelor” and the start of a “Castle” two-parter leading ABC to a rare overall win and a tie among young viewers.

Meanwhile, FOX saw “The Following” reverse its recent declines, but The CW watched “90210” hit an impressive series low.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS tied for first with a 2.7 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a close third for Monday night with a 2.4 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.7 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 9.38 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/9 share for Monday night, edging out CBS’ 5.8/9 and 9.23 million viewers. FOX was third with a 5.0/7 and 8.31 million viewers, far in front of NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.77 million viewers. The CW averaged only 863,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

[Univision averaged 3.85 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “The Bachelor” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 8.95 million viewers for ABC, coming in second with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall and won the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.85 million and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (8.14 million and a 2.8 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” slipped a little from last week, but still finished a close third with 8.32 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. There was a drop to NBC’s 5.61 million viewers and 2.0 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” slipped to 1.195 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS grabbed first in the 9 p.m. hour with “2 Broke Girls” (10.11 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.33 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” was a close second with 9.515 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Following” got a bump to 8.31 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating, beating the 5.51 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “90210” averaged 532,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with 9.67 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 8.99 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. On NBC, “Deception” averaged 3.2 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.