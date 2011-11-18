TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ leads CBS Thursday sweep, as ‘X Factor’ results slip

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 17, 2011.

Another week of dropping ratings for the “X Factor” results show knocked FOX out of its position as Thursday leader among young viewers, as “The Big Bang Theory” led CBS to Thursday wins overall and in the all-important demographic.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating, beating FOX’s 2.8 rating in the key demographic for the evening. ABC was third with a 2.1 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.7 rating and then a big drop to The CW’s 0.8 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.21 million viewers and a 7.6 rating/12 share for primetime, far ahead of the 9.14 million viewers and 5.6/8 for FOX. ABC was far back in third with a 5.3/8 and 7.46 million viewers, comfortably in front of NBC’s 4.295 million viewers and a 2.8/4. The CW averaged a 1.6/3 and 2.58 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.68 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (14.83 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49) and “Rules of Engagement” (11.04 million and a 3.6 key demo rating). FOX’s “The X Factor” was second with 9.455 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “20/20,” featuring Katie Couric’s focus on Regis Philbin, averaged 8.04 million viewers for third and a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with “Community” (3.63 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.71 million and a 2.0 key demo rating. [Note that “Community” was up a whopping 0.1 key demo points and nearly 200,000 viewers from last week. You may choose how excited to get about that.] The CW’s airing of the film “Beneath the Blue” averaged 2.39 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, though more than a little of that (“most,” even) was actually for Thursday NFL coverage on CW affiliates.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “Person of Interest” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with nearly 11.6 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.6 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 8.82 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. The first hour of ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 7.19 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” (5.55 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating) and “Whitney” (4.09 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating) were both on the low side. The CW’s movie (and The CW’s football coverage) averaged 2.77 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” capped CBS’ primetime sweep with 12.09 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 7.145 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Prime Suspect” averaged only 4.39 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.