TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang’ paces CBS Thursday, while ‘Scandal’ and ‘The Office’ leap

Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 9, 2013.

“American Idol” posted solid week-to-week gains for its penultimate results show, but FOX still couldn’t match CBS, which started strong with “The Big Bang Theory” and cruised to victory in most key measures.

It was a huge night for ABC’s “Scandal,” which shot up 23 percent to new series highs, and also for NBC’s “The Office,” which rose 28 percent in its penultimate hour. The season finales for “Glee” and the “Community” were also up.

The news was less good for ABC’s “Wipeout,” which had a weak summer return, while CBS’ “Elementary” hit a series low.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating for Thursday night, topping ABC and NBC’s 2.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.7 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS won more comfortably with an estimated 12.09 million viewers and a 7.5 rating/12 share for Thursday primetime, beating the 5.5/9 and 8.64 million viewers for FOX. ABC was third with a 4.8/8 and 7.27 million viewers, while NBC averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 2.1/3. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.72 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.51 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday.]





8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” (15.7 million viewers and a 4.6 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (12.62 million and a 3.4 key demo) won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. FOX’s “American Idol” averaged 11.2 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 in second. ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 4.325 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, far below the show’s last return. NBC was fourth with “Community” (3.14 million and a 1.3 key demo) and an “Office” repeat (2.4 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.155 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, flat with last week.

9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 12.98 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” led the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating and finished second with 8.6 million viewers. FOX’s “Glee” finale averaged 6.08 million viewers for third and a 2.1 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 4.41 million viewers and 2.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Office.” On The CW, “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Elementary” narrowly held on to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS With 9.15 million viewers, finishing a distant second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” dominated in the key demo with a 3.2 rating and made things close overall with 8.89 million viewers, actually beating “Elementary” in the 10:30 half-hour. NBC’s “Hannibal” averaged 2.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, perhaps up a hair, but likely flat when you factor in the lead-in.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.