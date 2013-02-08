TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ expands ‘Idol’ gap, while ‘Community’ returns up on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, February 7, 2013.
After already crushing “American Idol” in their first head-to-head battle of the season last week, CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” posted big gains on Thursday and helped the network expand its overall margin of victory.
Among other notables, the fourth season premiere of NBC’s “Community” was up over where the comedy left off last May, while ABC’s “Scandal” hovered around yet another series high for a pivotal episode. And as for that hypothetical Super Bowl bounce, CBS’ “Elementary” was up, but only by a small margin.
And, finally, after an already dismal premiere, NBC’s “Do No Harm” found a way to take a big drop in its second airing.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating, beating FOX’s 3.1 rating for Thursday night in the key demographic. ABC was third in the key demo with a 2.4 rating, far ahead of the 1.4 key demo rating for NBC. The CW’s 0.8 key demo rating trailed for the night.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.23 million viewers and an 8.8 rating/14 share, leaving FOX a distant second with a 5.7/9 and 9.61 million viewers. ABC was third with a 4.9/8 and 7.2 million viewers, more than doubling the 2.0/3 and 3.21 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 1.3/2 and 2.01 million viewers for the night.
[Univision averaged 4.04 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday primetime.]
8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” (18.85 million viewers and a 6.1 key demo rating) and “Two and a Half Men” 14.145 million viewers and a 4.1 key demo rating) dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, with “Men” holding off “Idol” overall in the second half-hour. “American Idol” slipped to 13.15 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 to put FOX in second for the hour. There was a huge drop to the 4.78 million viewers for ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat, which finished fourth in the key demo with a 1.3 rating. NBC was fourth overall and third in the key demo with encouraging weeks for “Community” (3.98 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.83 million and a 2.0 key demo rating). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a down week with 2.5 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” lost a few viewers to 15.16 million and stayed steady with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was up with 8.82 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” was up with 6.06 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with “The Office” (4.25 million viewers and a 4.25 million viewers) and a disconcerting drop to “1600 Penn” (2.81 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating). The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” was down with 1.52 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Elementary” won the 10 p.m. hour with 11.02 million viewers and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” averaged just under 8 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.8 key demo rating, which either will or won’t be a series high once final figures come in. NBC’s “Do No Harm” dropped to 2.18 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in its second airing.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I don’t recall what Community was doing time-shifted the last time it was on the air, but given the bump I’ve seen some other shows get, along with the demographic of (fervent) Community fans, I would not be surprised to see those numbers double for Live +3 or Live +7.
As for Do No Harm – I can’t imagine it will run another episode. I’m a bit surprised it got to run this one.
I just pulled up a random week from last year (April 26th) and Community had a 1.4 live and an additional .7 in the Live+7 numbers.
That’s about what I would expect then. I was just thinking more DVRs now in households, plus the layoff has fans energized. I recall seeing a show like Last Resort getting something like +50% time-shifted, so I can imagine Community doing better than that. Hell, I didn’t even watch it live.
But perhaps I could be totally wrong and larger live demo means smaller bump for DVR crowd (assuming a consistent overall audience).
John – They won’t double, because nothing doubles. But they’ll go up significantly. NBC has very few options, so “Do No Harm” got a second week, airing a third week would almost seem like corporate criminality, but who knows?
-Daniel
Daniel, may I point you to a little show called ‘Private Practice’? Also, New Girl does about +75% in L+7
Ladies and Gentlemen, your highest rated NBC shows this week:
#1 – The Office
#2 – Parks & Recreation
#3 – The Biggest Loser
#4 – Community
#sixseasonsandamovie
Rugman11 – “Chicago Fire” also did a 1.8 and twice the viewership… But “Chicago Fire” is, by NBC standards, a hit and is guaranteed to be renewed, so… It’s back to strange times at NBC!
-Daniel
Yeah, I know. I just liked how, for all the talk there was this fall about how the Thursday comedies were NBC’s weak spot, 3 of their top 5 shows currently are Thursday night comedies.
Dan, any noticeable bump for Elementary following the Super Bowl airing? Doesn’t seem to be. Is it normal for a show just to go back to normal immediately?
Kevin – There was a tiny audience bump. Barely above a statistical blimp, if above at all. I don’t think “Elementary” was a bad Super Bowl choice, but the episode they picked for that night was a horrible choice and I wouldn’t expect any long-term bump…
-Daniel
The fact that Community was up despite a VERY strong night for TBBT is encouraging.
Lately I have seen quite a few critics digging into NBC, it seems they could not wait to say that the FALL and Winter time was a fluke and now NBC are in the toilet and deserve to be so. I saw Todd Ven De Werffe do that the other day.
First of all considering the NBC was coming in 4th year after year in all key measures at least they are winning something (I think key demos for Fall and Winter) in some part of the year. That is an imporvoment considering where they have been. Comcast have inheritied a lot of dead wieght and it will take time to get the Network back to what it was but serioulsy man give them a freaking chance.
Secondly before Cable Dramas sprang up with the Sopranos and we got The Wire, Game of Thrones, Justified, Deadwood, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Homeland, etc….the majority of great Dramas came from NBC! St Elsewere, Hill Street Blues, Quantum Leap, The West Wing, etc all came from NBC. Then you have the greatest comedies in Cheers, Frasier, Seinfeld, Parks and Recreation, etc.
Thirdly NBC was the network which took the most risks on underated shows like st Elsewere or Quantum Leap. They made an effort to keep these shows on air. I am not saying other networks (CBS could have easily cancelled MASH and FOX tried really hard with Arrested Development) did not do this but NBC did it the most. Yeah I know a lot of you probably think NBC should have kept Freaks and Geeks on longer but they made up with it by keeping Chuck and Community and Parks and Recreation on air.
Fourthly they are still trying to get deep and meaningful shows on air like Awake.
So I just hope people stop bagging on NBC and people like Van Der Werffe who are poseurs at best shld stop being fickle. NBC is awesome!