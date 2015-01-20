TV Ratings: Big ‘Scorpion’ helps CBS sting ‘The Bachelor’ and ABC on Monday

01.20.15 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 19, 2015.

With its second new episode in two nights, “Scorpion” was Monday's most-watched show and tied for tops among young viewers, leading CBS to victories overall and in the key demo.

Meanwhile, The CW got a small bump from Gina Rodriguez's Golden Globes win, drawing its biggest audience since the series premiere and doing its best numbers yet among adults 18-34.

There was a fair amount of double-digit variation on Monday, with “Sleepy Hollow,” “Gotham” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” all declining and “The Bachelor” and, particularly, “State of Affairs” rising week-to-week.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.0 rating for Monday primetime, edging out ABC's 1.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX's 1.7 rating and the 1.6 rating for NBC followed in the key demographic. The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, CBS won easily with an estimated 10.19 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share for Monday night. ABC was a distant second with a 4.9/8 and 7.525 million viewers. NBC's 5.82 million viewers and 3.7/6 edged out the 5.3 million viewers and 3.2/5 for FOX. The CW averaged 1.45 million viewers and a 0.9/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall and tied for second in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (8.89 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.3 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 7.59 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's 'Celebrity Apprentice” averaged nearly 6.5 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, compared to the 6.43 million viewers and hour-winning 2.2 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham.” The CW's “The Originals” averaged 1.48 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Scorpion” ruled the 9 p.m. hour with 12.03 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-40. ABC's “Bachelor” was a distant second with 7.45 million viewers and a close second with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 6.48 million and a 1.9 key demo rating, topping the 4.16 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for FOX's “Sleepy Hollow.” The CW's “Jane the Virgin” averaged 1.42 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.45 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, followed by 7.54 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's “Castle.” NBC's “State of Affairs” posted big gains and averaged 4.49 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

