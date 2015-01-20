TV Ratings: Big ‘Scorpion’ helps CBS sting ‘The Bachelor’ and ABC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 19, 2015.

With its second new episode in two nights, “Scorpion” was Monday's most-watched show and tied for tops among young viewers, leading CBS to victories overall and in the key demo.

Meanwhile, The CW got a small bump from Gina Rodriguez's Golden Globes win, drawing its biggest audience since the series premiere and doing its best numbers yet among adults 18-34.

There was a fair amount of double-digit variation on Monday, with “Sleepy Hollow,” “Gotham” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” all declining and “The Bachelor” and, particularly, “State of Affairs” rising week-to-week.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.0 rating for Monday primetime, edging out ABC's 1.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX's 1.7 rating and the 1.6 rating for NBC followed in the key demographic. The CW averaged a 0.6 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, CBS won easily with an estimated 10.19 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/10 share for Monday night. ABC was a distant second with a 4.9/8 and 7.525 million viewers. NBC's 5.82 million viewers and 3.7/6 edged out the 5.3 million viewers and 3.2/5 for FOX. The CW averaged 1.45 million viewers and a 0.9/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall and tied for second in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (8.89 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.3 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 7.59 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's 'Celebrity Apprentice” averaged nearly 6.5 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, compared to the 6.43 million viewers and hour-winning 2.2 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham.” The CW's “The Originals” averaged 1.48 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Scorpion” ruled the 9 p.m. hour with 12.03 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-40. ABC's “Bachelor” was a distant second with 7.45 million viewers and a close second with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 6.48 million and a 1.9 key demo rating, topping the 4.16 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for FOX's “Sleepy Hollow.” The CW's “Jane the Virgin” averaged 1.42 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 10 p.m. hour with 9.45 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, followed by 7.54 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's “Castle.” NBC's “State of Affairs” posted big gains and averaged 4.49 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.