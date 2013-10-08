TV Ratings: ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and ‘Hostages’ drop as NBC rules Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 7, 2013.
As has become the Monday norm, “The Voice” and “The Blacklist” dominated their respective time slots among young viewers and also won overall, carrying NBC to Monday wins in most measures.
Good news was, in general, in short supply on Monday night.
All of CBS’ comedies went down by a matching 0.2 rating in the key demo and “Hostages” was down by more than that, as the freshman drama continues to hover in the cancellation danger zone.
And even though they’re still undisputed early season hits, both “The Blacklist” and “Sleepy Hollow” were down on Monday as well, but with robust Live+3 DVR numbers, neither NBC or FOX has cause for concern.
Meanwhile, The CW’s strange Monday pairing of “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast” premiered with CW-sized numbers, though both dramas were above most of what the network was airing on Mondays last year. [The CW was preempted in New York for the J-E-T-S, so those numbers are probably going down, while ABC also had football preemptions.]
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.1 rating for Monday night, easily topping the competition in the key demographic. FOX’s 2.3 key demo rating was second, followed by ABC’s 2.1 key demo rating and the 1.9 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 13.3 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/12 share, beating ABC’s 12.29 million viewers and 8.1/12 for Monday night. FOX was third with a 4.5/7 and 7.44 million viewers, topping CBS’ 4.0/6 and 6.15 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.2 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first for NBC with 13.46 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second overall with 12.625 million viewers and tied for third with a 2.0 key demo rating with FOX’s “Bones,” which finished third overall with 7.12 million viewers. CBS was fourth overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.38 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating) and “We Are Men” (5.42 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” premiere averaged 1.18 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.19 million viewers and a 4.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second overall with 13.45 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” averaged a 7.77 million viewers for third and a 2.7 key demo rating in second. CBS was fourth with “2 Broke Girls” (7.18 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating) and “Mom” (6.65 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating). The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 1.22 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating in its second season premiere.
10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.26 million viewers. Keep an eye on that overall race, because “Castle” is getting close, averaging 10.79 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for ABC. CBS’ “Hostages” averaged 5.14 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating to trail.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Really curious to see what CBS does with Hostages. Those numbers are even worse than Made in Jersey,which got yanked after only 2 episodes and had the excuse of being on Fridays. Will CBS let it play out on Mondays since it was only meant to air half the season and because of their relationship with Jerry Bruckheimer? Or will it get yanked and burned off on Saturdays during December like Made in Jersey?
M – I think CBS is past the “airing things because of the relationship with Jerry Bruckheimer” stage, since Jerry Bruckheimer hasn’t given CBS a hit in years. There’s a really long time before “Intelligence” is supposed to premiere and CBS has nothing else really for midseason on the drama front. It’s basically identical to the situation ABC is in with “Betrayal,” only ABC has more holes and also more midseason offerings on the shelf. So not “exact” at all…
-Daniel
And it’s not like with We Are Men, where they can pop in a Big Bang repeat and carry on like normal. I don’t really see them scheduling NCIS repeats on Monday at 10:00.
For some reason I think they’ll let it run there for a while simply because they don’t want to mess with the rest of their schedule. Maybe they’ll pull it for Sweeps.
CBS’ll muddle thru with it–they don’t really have a choice and i think pulling it would just result in bad p.r at this point.
If CBS hadn’t made such a big deal of moving Hawaii 5-0 to fridays i could’ve seen them flipping the two of them and have hostages play out on fridays but now that hawaii has actually brightened their friday night line-up significantly–it’d be hard to imagine them actually doing that–but maybe Mondays at 10 are a bigger priority for them???
I thought that was the best Blacklist episode yet. Dan, do you agree?
Pria – Haven’t watched yet. On my DVR, though!
-Daniel
Hostages performing this poorly is remarkable to me. I really don’t see how CBS stays with this on Mondays for the remainder of its run, even with the talent involved and the “limited series” label. Perhaps they dump the rest of it on Saturdays.
And, by the way, we have C3 data available now for FOX’s first week. Sleepy Hollow was the ONLY show to see a noticeable rise from L+SD and it was just +14%. Bones, Dads, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and X-Factor were all down while New Girl and The Mindy Project inched up +1% and +2%, respectively.
2 fvt new shows blacklist & sleepy hollow. also like super fun night & the goldbergs. james spader is terrific in blacklist & its just a fun watch.
blaclist is a great show Spader shines through amd through