TV Ratings: ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Sleepy Hollow’ and ‘Hostages’ drop as NBC rules Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 7, 2013.

As has become the Monday norm, “The Voice” and “The Blacklist” dominated their respective time slots among young viewers and also won overall, carrying NBC to Monday wins in most measures.

Good news was, in general, in short supply on Monday night.

All of CBS’ comedies went down by a matching 0.2 rating in the key demo and “Hostages” was down by more than that, as the freshman drama continues to hover in the cancellation danger zone.

And even though they’re still undisputed early season hits, both “The Blacklist” and “Sleepy Hollow” were down on Monday as well, but with robust Live+3 DVR numbers, neither NBC or FOX has cause for concern.

Meanwhile, The CW’s strange Monday pairing of “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast” premiered with CW-sized numbers, though both dramas were above most of what the network was airing on Mondays last year. [The CW was preempted in New York for the J-E-T-S, so those numbers are probably going down, while ABC also had football preemptions.]

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.1 rating for Monday night, easily topping the competition in the key demographic. FOX’s 2.3 key demo rating was second, followed by ABC’s 2.1 key demo rating and the 1.9 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 13.3 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/12 share, beating ABC’s 12.29 million viewers and 8.1/12 for Monday night. FOX was third with a 4.5/7 and 7.44 million viewers, topping CBS’ 4.0/6 and 6.15 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.2 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first for NBC with 13.46 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second overall with 12.625 million viewers and tied for third with a 2.0 key demo rating with FOX’s “Bones,” which finished third overall with 7.12 million viewers. CBS was fourth overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.38 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating) and “We Are Men” (5.42 million and a 1.8 key demo rating). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” premiere averaged 1.18 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.19 million viewers and a 4.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second overall with 13.45 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” averaged a 7.77 million viewers for third and a 2.7 key demo rating in second. CBS was fourth with “2 Broke Girls” (7.18 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating) and “Mom” (6.65 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating). The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 1.22 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating in its second season premiere.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.26 million viewers. Keep an eye on that overall race, because “Castle” is getting close, averaging 10.79 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for ABC. CBS’ “Hostages” averaged 5.14 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating to trail.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.