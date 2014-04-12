TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ leads CBS to Friday wins with ‘Shark Tank’ dropping

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 11, 2014.

With “Blue Bloods” delivering Friday's top scripted numbers and “Shark Tank” hitting a recent low, CBS dominated primetime overall and also moved up into a tie with ABC among young viewers.

FOX was a close third in the key demo thanks to the two-hour premiere of “Kitchen Nightmares,” which didn't draw an especially huge overall audience, but easily exceeded the numbers for “Rake” and various comedies. FOX notes that “Kitchen Nightmares” was up 33 percent from its October 2012 premiere.

Among other notables, The CW's “Hart of Dixie” added viewers from last week, but delivered the same low demo number, while NBC's “Hannibal” did the same.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.3 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.2 key demo rating, ahead of the 0.9 key demo rating for NBC. The CW's 0.4 key demo rating trailed.

Overall, CBS cruised with an estimated 9.24 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/11 share for Friday primetime, far ahead of the 3.7/7 and 5.62 million viewers for ABC. NBC was third with 3.72 million viewers and a 2.4/4, topping FOX's 2.93 million viewers and 1.9/3. The CW averaged just under 1.3 million viewers and a 0.8/2.

8 p.m. – “Unforgettable” inched up to 7.66 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, tying for second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and also tied for second in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (5.575 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (3.87 million and a 0.8 key demo), which were both on the low side. An NBC News Special averaged 3.91 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for fourth. On FOX, the first hour of “Kitchen Nightmares” averaged 3.02 million viewers for fourth, but won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a repeat averaged 1.52 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour with 9.085 million viewers and finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “Shark Tank” had a sluggish night with 6.49 million viewers and an hour-and-night-winning 1.6 key demo rating. NBC's “Grimm” was also sleepy with 4.84 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, still topping the 2.84 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for a second hour of “Kitchen Nightmares” on FOX. The CW's “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.08 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” closed primetime with 10.97 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC's “20/20” averaged 5.66 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for second. NBC's “Hannibal” averaged 2.41 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.