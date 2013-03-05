TV Ratings: ‘Bones,’ ‘Following’ help FOX hold off ABC on Monday

03.05.13 5 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, March 4, 2013.
A slightly rising episode of “The Following” and a slightly falling episode of “Bones” helped FOX hold off ABC for Monday wins, with an asterisk, in key measures.
Led by “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All,” ABC was a close second and won the key demographic for the two hours FOX was in head-to-head competition.
On a night with limited competition from CBS — “Rules of Engagement” was new, but down — The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” and “90210” were both up a little in viewers, but flat among young viewers.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.5 rating for Monday night, edging out ABC’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.8 key demo rating, beating CBS’ 1.6 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday primetime.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 8.445 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/8 share, topping ABC’s 5.3/8 and 7.87 million viewers for Monday night. CBS was third with 6.09 million viewers and a 4.0/6, with NBC’s 3.2/5 and 5.04 million viewers in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 949,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette: The Women Tell All” had ABC in first to start the night with 8.42 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Bones” was second with 8.2 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” also did a 2.2 in the key demo and finished third with 6.18 million viewers. CBS was fourth with a “How I Met Your Mother” repeat (5.44 million and a 1.6 key demo) and a new “Rules of Engagement” (6.86 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo).  The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 1.245 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – FOX’s “The Following” was the night’s top show overall (8.685 million viewers) and among adults 18-49 (2.8 rating) in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” averaged 8.43 million viewers and tied with “The Following” with a 2.8 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and fourth in the key demo with repeats of “2 Broke Girls” (6.355 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (5.76 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.69 million viewers for fourth and a 2.1 key demo rating for third on the hour. The CW’s “90210” averaged 653,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – ABC’s repeat of “Castle” averaged 6.76 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 5.61 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Deception” averaged 3.27 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

