TV Ratings: ‘Bones’ rises, ‘Nikita’ struggles and ‘Blue Bloods’ leads CBS Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 22, 2013.

With “Blue Bloods” nearing its season high in all measures, CBS dominated Friday night overall, though with “Undercover Boss” airing a clip show of busted bosses in the 8 p.m. hour, ABC was able to tie for the nightly lead among young viewers.

The night offered encouraging numbers for FOX, which saw “Bones” get a decent bump in its second Friday, helping to give a boost “Raising Hope” above last week’s premiere numbers as well.

The results weren’t as encouraging for the return of “Nikita” for its final six episodes on The CW. The action drama outdrew “The Carrie Diaries,” but lost to “Carrie” in most of The CW’s preferred demos.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS and ABC both averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC and FOX tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Friday.

Overall, though, CBS romped with an estimated 9.44 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/10 share for Friday primetime. ABC was second with 6.17 million viewers and a 4.0/7 for the night, beating NBC’s 5.64 million viewers and 3.7/6. FOX was third with 4.02 million viewers and a 2.6/4 for the night. The CW averaged 726,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 6.86 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, for an episode that was a mixture of clips and new interviews with former bosses. “Bones” rose to 5.67 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.5 key demo rating in an encouraging second airing for FOX. NBC was third with 5.39 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for “Dateline.” was fourth with “Last Man Standing” (6.16 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Neighbors” (3.97 million and a 0.9 key demo). The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 719,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 9.76 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second with 6.91 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Where Where You: The Day JFK Died” special drew 6.03 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third. FOX’s two episodes of “Raising Hope” averaged 2.36 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. In the premiere for its final season, “Nikita” averaged 732,000 viewers and only a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.7 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, finishing second with an above-season-average 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second with 6.52 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Where Were You” averaged 5.515 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in its second hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.