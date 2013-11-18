TV Ratings: Broncos-Chiefs game rules for NBC Sunday, while ‘Almost Human’ gets an OK sampling

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 17, 2013.

NBC scored with a Sunday Night Football game pitting two of the NFL’s best teams in the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, drawing a huge primetime audience in all measures.

In preliminary numbers, the Broncos-Chiefs game delivered the best overall household rating for a November NFL game since 1996, but the emphasis here is on “preliminary.”

FOX, meanwhile, benefitted from an NFL doubleheader, which gave a decent (but not spectacular) sampling to the sci-fi police procedural “Almost Human,” which will have its time period premiere on Monday.

With the added genre competition from “Almost Human,” ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” slipped below a 2.0 rating among young viewers, but both “Revenge” and “Betrayal” posted tiny gains.

While some fluctuation is inevitable, on to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 7.5 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was a distant second with a 3.8 key demo rating, beating CBS’ 1.6 key demo rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for ABC.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 20.76 million viewers and an 11.9 rating/18 share for Sunday primetime, beating the combined totals for the next two networks. FOX averaged 10.365 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/9 share, compared to the 6.3/10 and 10.02 million viewers for CBS. ABC wasn’t really in the race, averaging 5.64 million viewers and a 3.5/5 for the night.

7 p.m. – FOX’s NFL coverage (including both the end of a game and “The OT”) averaged 17.76 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49 to rule the 7 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” (and little bits of NFL overrun in a couple markets) averaged 11.885 million viewers for second and a 1.7 key demo rating in third. NBC’s “Football Night in America” finished third with 10.415 million viewers and second with a 3.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 6.8 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – The start of NBC’s Broncos-Chiefs coverage averaged 23.58 million viewers and an 8.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. FOX’s “Almost Human” was second with 9.1 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating, which would obviously be a major success if it carried over into its Monday premiere. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” averaged 9.07 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” was fourth with 6.64 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The football game rose to 26.41 million viewers and a 9.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” was second with 9.65 million viewers, but fourth with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” was third with 5.75 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall, but second in the key demo with “The Simpsons” (4.13 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Family Guy” (4.33 million and a 2.2 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – NBC’s football coverage closed strong with 22.65 million viewers and an 8.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Mentalist” averaged 9.475 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in second, far ahead of the 3.35 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “Betrayal.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.