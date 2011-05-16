TV Ratings: CBS controls Sunday with ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’ finale

Fast National ratings for Sunday, May 15, 2011.

The Sunday finale of “Survivor: Redemption Island” outdrew the reality favorite’s regular Wednesday audience and helped lead CBS to a comfortable nightly win in all key measures, holding off ABC’s two-hour “Desperate Housewives.”

The finale was down from the December finale for “Survivor: Nicaragua,” but that finale got a more-than-tiny boost from NFL overrun that night.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.3 rating for the night, beating ABC’s 2.5 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 2.2 rating and the 1.7 rating for NBC followed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.38 million viewers and a 7.0 rating/11 share. ABC was second with a 5.5/9 and 8.94 million viewers. There was a big drop to NBC in third with a 3.4/5 and 5.46 million viewers and then to FOX’s 2.7/4 and 4.87 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime with 12.03 million viewers for “60 Minutes” in the 7 p.m. hour. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 7.24 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.24 million viewers, beating the 3.53 million viewers for FOX’s “Simpsons” repeat and a new “American Dad.”

8 p.m. – The first hour of the “Survivor” finale averaged 12.88 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49, carrying CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with 8.54 million viewers, but third in the key demo. NBC’s “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” were second overall with a 2.3 demo rating and third overall with 5.33 million viewers. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” generated little attention with 3.47 million viewers in fourth.

9 p.m. – “Survivor: Redemption Island” improved to 13.34 million viewers and a 4.1 key demo rating, dominating the 9 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” came in second with 9.715 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating. NBC was well back in third with 6.35 million viewers for “Celebrity Apprentice.” FOX’s “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 5.74 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating, with “Family Guy” beating “Desperate Housewives” for second in the demo.

10 p.m. – The “Survivor” results and live reunion show slipped to 11.28 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating, but still won the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” was a sold second with 10.27 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating. Facing that level of competition, NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” drew only a lackluster 6.8 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.