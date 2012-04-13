TV Ratings: CBS repeats boost ‘American Idol,’ ‘Touch’ as FOX wins Thursday

04.13.12 6 years ago 10 Comments
Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 12, 2012.
Without CBS originals on Thursday night, FOX’s “American Idol” took a big jump and “Touch” stopped weeks of declines, as the network controlled primetime in all key measures.
The absence of new CBS episodes also helped ABC’s “Scandal” avoid a post-premiere decline and even led to “Community” and “Awake” gaining a few viewers.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.2 rating for Thursday night, winning the key demographic. CBS was still second with a 2.4 rating, followed by ABC’s 2.1 rating. NBC averaged a 1.3 rating, while The CW’s repeats posted a 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.78 million viewers to go with a 7.3 rating/12 share. CBS was second with a 5.5/9 and 8.83 million viewers, just ahead of ABC’s 5.4/9 and 8.055 million viewers. There was the usual big drop to NBC’s 2.0/3 and 3.17 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 961,000 viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.68 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – A shocking “American Idol” results show dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 15.34 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49, up substantially from last week’s show. CBS remained second with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (9.58 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) and a new “Rules of Engagement” (8.46 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating). ABC’s “Missing” averaged 7.87 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, up in viewers and flat in the key demo. NBC was way back in fourth with “Community” (up a hair to 3.18 million and a 1.4 key demo rating) and “30 Rock” (also up with 3.04 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat drew 1.075 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo.
9 p.m. – ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” won the 9 p.m. hour with 8.84 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 8.81 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “2 Broke Girls.” FOX’s “Touch” averaged 8.22 million viewers, but despite that rise in viewers and an improved lead-in, “Touch” was flat with a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with new episodes of “The Office” (4.35 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating) and “Up All Night” (3.18 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating). The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat averaged 848,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” averaged 8.66 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” was flat with 7.45 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Awake” added a couple viewers to 2.65 million and stayed flat with a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

