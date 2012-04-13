TV Ratings: CBS repeats boost ‘American Idol,’ ‘Touch’ as FOX wins Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 12, 2012.
Without CBS originals on Thursday night, FOX’s “American Idol” took a big jump and “Touch” stopped weeks of declines, as the network controlled primetime in all key measures.
The absence of new CBS episodes also helped ABC’s “Scandal” avoid a post-premiere decline and even led to “Community” and “Awake” gaining a few viewers.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.2 rating for Thursday night, winning the key demographic. CBS was still second with a 2.4 rating, followed by ABC’s 2.1 rating. NBC averaged a 1.3 rating, while The CW’s repeats posted a 0.4 key demo rating.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.78 million viewers to go with a 7.3 rating/12 share. CBS was second with a 5.5/9 and 8.83 million viewers, just ahead of ABC’s 5.4/9 and 8.055 million viewers. There was the usual big drop to NBC’s 2.0/3 and 3.17 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 961,000 viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.68 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]
8 p.m. – A shocking “American Idol” results show dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 15.34 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49, up substantially from last week’s show. CBS remained second with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (9.58 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating) and a new “Rules of Engagement” (8.46 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating). ABC’s “Missing” averaged 7.87 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, up in viewers and flat in the key demo. NBC was way back in fourth with “Community” (up a hair to 3.18 million and a 1.4 key demo rating) and “30 Rock” (also up with 3.04 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat drew 1.075 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo.
9 p.m. – ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” won the 9 p.m. hour with 8.84 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with 8.81 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “2 Broke Girls.” FOX’s “Touch” averaged 8.22 million viewers, but despite that rise in viewers and an improved lead-in, “Touch” was flat with a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth with new episodes of “The Office” (4.35 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating) and “Up All Night” (3.18 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating). The CW’s “Secret Circle” repeat averaged 848,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” averaged 8.66 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” was flat with 7.45 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Awake” added a couple viewers to 2.65 million and stayed flat with a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
How is The Office still outdrawing Community and 30 Rock? America sucks.
True, true. But put it in perspective. The Office used to do much better numbers. It has been shedding viewers little by little for the last few seasons, especially this season. Before too long, it should drop below 2 in the demo. Personally, I thought it should haven euthanized 3 seasons ago, but it was basically the only “hit” NBC had.
Perhaps a bigger question is how Rules of Engagement is doing TWICE Community and 30 Rock numbers?
Being overly optimistic . . .
So Awake has stabilized and is actually (if slightly) increasing its viewership? Surely a sign to renew it and raise awareness of the show? One can hope.
-Cheers
Dave I – Yup. You’re being over-optimistic. Those numbers are lower than “Prime Suspect” or “The Firm.” Heck, they’re lower than “Fringe.” If NBC has an irrational love for “Awake” and its creative auspices, “Awake” will get renewed and that *could* happen. But numbers will have nothing to do with it. If NBC bases the renewal decision on numbers, there’s zero chance “Awake” can possibly be back. Fortunately, NBC’s in a position to make at least one or two renewal decisions based on passion…
-Daniel
Yeah, I’m being overly-optimistic. I can hope. Maybe I am just banking on karma owing me (and Laura Allen) one. For that matter, Donal Logue seems due for a big karma payday. But I digress.
I’m hopeful this ends up an irrational NBC lovefest and the show gets brought back. I mean, they should have room for it and it should not be all that expensive to produce.
-Cheers
America had it right last night! Jessica is NOT as good as the judges & Jimmy make her out to be!! Hollie has a better voice – hands down!! all 3 judges are wrong about Hollie! she sounds fabulous & they keep telling her how “pitchy” she is! give me a break! we know you have your favorites & SO DO WE!! tell me, how can Jennifer Lopez judge anyone when she is a horrible actor/singer/dancer???
DeeLynn – So many people… so wrong? Oh well…
-Daniel
Touch sucked last nite…. and it will be for many weeks to come. Too predictable.
Touch is just plain recyled
We had a repeat of Person of Interest running here at 10pm not The Mentalist