TV Ratings: ‘Chicago Code’ premiere drop lets CBS win Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 7, 2011.

FOX got a somewhat disappointing, but hardly disastrous, premiere for the heavily promoted drama “The Chicago Code,” which dropped a substantial number of young viewers from a strong new episode of “House.” That 9 p.m. droop, coupled with the usual power of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly,” allowed CBS to escape with a pair of narrow Monday wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating, nipping the 3.4 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 2.9 rating, far ahead of the 1.6 rating for NBC and the 0.8 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.53 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/11 share. Again, FOX was a close second with a 6.5/10 and 10.86 million viewers. ABC’s 6.2/10 and 9.58 million viewers finished an OK third. NBC was a distant fourth with a 3.8/6 and 6.37 million viewers, still comfortably ahead of the 1.705 million viewers and 1.2/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 12.32 million viewers and a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “House.” CBS was a solid second with a Katy Perry-barely-boosted “How I Met Your Mother” (10.1 million and a 3.8 demo rating) and “Rules of Engagement” (9.48 million and a 3.2 demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” was a close third with 9.5 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” averaged 5.42 million and a 1.7 demo rating, low for the season, but steady with last week. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.78 million viewers and a 0.9 demo.

9 p.m. – CBS stormed into first in the 9 p.m. hour with “Two and a Half Men” (15.13 million and a 4.4 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.74 million and a 3.6 demo). ABC’s “The Bachelor” moved up to second with 9.97 million. The series premiere of “The Chicago Code” averaged 9.4 million viewers and a 2.4 rating in the key demo, obviously squandering a lot of its lead-in, though only falling a little at the half-hour point. NBC’s pre-deceased “The Cape” averaged 4.56 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating in its steady slide. “Gossip Girl” had 1.63 million viewers for The CW.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 10.855 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating to win the competitive 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Castle” averaged 9.26 million and a 2.5 demo rating. In its first airing against originals on both ABC and CBS, NBC’s “Harry’s Law” slid to 9.14 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, though it was the only 10 p.m. show to increase its audience in the second half of the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.