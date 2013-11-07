TV Ratings: CMA Awards dominates for ABC Wednesday, while ‘Arrow,”Tomorrow People’ gap widens

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 6, 2013.

ABC got big numbers for its coverage of the CMA Awards, dominating Wednesday primetime in all measures.

The CMA Awards show was up by 21 percent over last year’s telecast in viewers and 24 percent in the key demographic. The growth was particularly big among young males, with ABC touting a nine-year high among men 18-34.

The country music telecast had a mixed impact on its Wednesday competition. While “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” actually up week-to-week, “Criminal Minds” and “CSI” will likely approach series lows. NBC’s “Revolution” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” hovered around season averages.

The CW was a big bump for “Arrow,” both overall and among young viewers, but “Tomorrow People” was flat in the demo and declined overall as a big gap has suddenly grown between the two shows.

And after blaming last Tuesday’s lackluster performance on an out-of-time-period airing, FOX got another weak performance from “The X Factor,” which probably won’t be aided by a voting screw-up that rendered all votes moot.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC did a 4.7 rating for Wednesday primetime, far ahead of CBS’ 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for NBC followed, while The CW had a 0.8 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 16.63 million viewers and a 10.3 rating/16 share for Wednesday night, keeping a big distance from second place CBS’ 5.9/9 and 9.255 million viewers. There was another big drop to NBC’s 5.1 million viewers and 3.5/6 and FOX’s 2.8/4 and 4.51 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.17 million viewers and a 1.4/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – The 47th Annual CMA Awards topped the 8 p.m. hour with nearly 16.7 million viewers and a 4.4 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. CBS’ “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” rose to 9.22 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Revolution” rose a little to 5.22 million viewers for third and was flat with a 1.4 key demo rating for fourth. FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 4.55 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for its first hour. On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 2.74 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.





9 p.m. – The CMAs telecast rose to 17.08 million viewers and a 4.9 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” averaged only 9.63 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating, which would be tied with a series low as of now. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 5.62 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, beating the 4.47 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for FOX’s “The X Factor.” The CW’s “The Tomorrow People” averaged just under 1.6 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The final hour of the CMA Awards telecast dipped a little to 16.11 million viewers and a 4.8 key demo rating for ABC in the 10 p.m. frame. CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 8.92 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, tying a series low. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.46 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.