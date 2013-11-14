TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds’ leads CBS Wednesday as ‘X Factor’ also rises

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 13, 2013.

After getting squashed by ABC’s CMA Awards telecast last week, “Criminal Minds” bounced back in a big way with a season high audience, leading CBS to Wednesday wins both overall and among young viewers.

“Criminal Minds” was one of several shows posting rebounds without ABC’s special, with FOX’s “X Factor” also regaining some of its missing audience and The CW’s “Arrow” rising to its second largest audience of the season. “CSI” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” were also up a little.

There was also good news for ABC’s “The Middle,” which returned up after a week away, as did “Back in the Game.” ABC will boast that “Super Fun Night” was also up from its last original airing, but that was after a “Modern Family” repeat, as opposed to last night’s new “Modern Family.” And even “Nashville” was up a hair from two weeks ago.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for Wednesday night, edging out ABC’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.7 rating and the 1.4 rating for NBC followed. The CW averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.55 million viewers and a 6.6 rating/11 share for Wednesday, giving the network a bit more of a cushion over ABC’s 7.11 million viewers and 4.6/7. FOX was third with 5.765 million viewers and a 3.6/6, edging out NBC’s 3.6/6 and 5.43 million viewers. The CW averaged 2.34 million viewers and a 1.5/2.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 9.765 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “Survivor: Blood vs. Water,” which gained a few viewers from last week, but slipped a hair in the key demo. ABC was second with “The Middle” (8.86 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Back in the Game” (6.41 million and a 1.8 key demo). FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 5.69 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in third, beating the 5.14 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “Revolution.” The CW’s “Arrow” averaged 2.99 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating and actually won the hour among men 18-34.





9 p.m. – After slipping to under 10 million viewers and tying a series low last week, “Criminal Minds” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 11.62 million viewers and finished second with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall for the hour and won in the key demo with “Modern Family” (10.61 million and the night-topping 3.8 key demo) and “Super Fun Night” (5.92 million and a 2.1 key demo). NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third overall with 6.09 million viewers and fourth in the key demo with a 1.6 rating, compared to the 5.84 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for FOX’s “The X Factor.” The CW’s “The Tomorrow People” rose to 1.69 million viewers and was flat with a 0.6 key demo rating (and lost nearly a third of the “Arrow” lead-in in the 18-34 demo).

10 p.m. – “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” completed CBS’ overall sweep with 10.27 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Nashville” was second with 5.43 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, beating the 5.065 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.”

UPDATE: In Final Live+Same Day numbers, “Arrow” ticked up to 3.09 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, hitting season highs in both measures. “Arrow” also hit a series high with a 1.4 rating among men 18-34. “Survivor” ticked up to a 2.5 key demo rating, while “The Middle” went up to a 2.4 key demo rating. “Super Fun Night” was one of the few shows to tick down in Finals, going to a 2.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.