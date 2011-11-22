TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ finale, ‘Men’ help ABC, CBS split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 21, 2011.

ABC got a big audience for the final Monday of “Dancing with the Stars” performances and an OK launch for “You Deserve It” to carry Monday night in total viewers, but the network couldn’t come close to matching comedy-driven CBS with young viewers for the evening.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.0 rating, dominating the night in the key demographic. ABC was a distant second with a 2.8 rating, followed by FOX’s 2.3 rating and a big drop to NBC’s 1.2 rating. The CW averaged a 0.7 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 14 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/14 share, well in front of the 7.2/11 and 11.79 million viewers for CBS. There was a large gap to FOX’s 4.2/6 and 6.915 million viewers and then to NBC’s 2.5/4 and 4.04 million. The CW averaged 1.64 million viewers and a 1.1/2 for Monday primetime.

[Univision averaged 3.54 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]

8 p.m. – ABC started the night in first overall with 20.04 million viewers for the last “Dancing with the Stars” performance episode, but finished second among adults 18-49 with a 3.6 rating. [As an inexact comparison, the final performance hour of last spring’s “Dancing” season drew over 22 million viewers and a 4.6 key demo rating in May.] CBS was second overall and won the hour in the key demographic with “How I Met Your Mother” (10.07 million viewers and a 4.3 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.19 million and a 4.4 key demo rating). FOX’s “Terra Nova” took a bit of a hit and fell to 6.49 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in third, still well ahead of the 4.07 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Sing Off.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” had an up week with 1.48 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS took over first in the 9 p.m. hour with “Two and a Half Men” (15.735 million viewers and a 5.2 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (13.1 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo rating), which were both way up from last week in viewers, but down a sliver in the demo. The premiere of ABC’s “You Deserve It” averaged 10.05 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “House” also improved from last week in viewers with 7.34 million and stayed steady with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Sing Off” averaged 4.43 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. Also up a tiny bit from last week was The CW’s “Hart of Dixie,” which averaged 1.79 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – In a rare airing without a “Dancing” lead-in, “Castle” still averaged 11.915 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second overall with 10.034 million viewers and led the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Rock Center” dropped to 3.63 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, way off from last week’s already sluggish series highs.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.