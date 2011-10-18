TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ rises, ‘Men’ falls and ABC, CBS split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 17, 2011.

CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” has yet to stop its steady decline from its record-breaking premiere and the comedy’s loss has been ABC’s gain, as “Dancing with the Stars” continues to add viewers. We’re still a long way from changing the Monday status quo, though, as CBS posted a commanding win among young viewers, but ABC dominated overall.

Meanwhile, after last week’s off-schedule airing, “Terra Nova” returned to its regular time period with fairly steady (albeit down) numbers.

For the night, CBS averaged a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 3.0 rating, just ahead of the 2.9 rating for FOX. There was then a big drop to NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 15.48 million viewers and a 10.1 rating/15 share in primetime, far ahead of the 7.0/11 and 11.54 million viewers for CBS. FOX averaged a 4.97 and 8.17 million viewers in third, with NBC stumbling along with a 2.3/4 and 3.79 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.53 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for primetime.]

8 p.m. – ABC won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 16.71 million viewers and finished second with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (9.765 million and a 4.1 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.29 million and a 4.3 key demo rating) won the hour among adults 18-49 and both posted growth over last week. FOX’s “Terra Nova” averaged 7.965 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, down from the show’s last 8 p.m. Monday airing, but not precipitously. NBC’s “The Sing Off” was fourth with 4.62 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.31 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 18.22 million viewers to control the 9 p.m. hour overall, keeping ABC second among adults 18-49 with a 3.4 key demo rating. CBS was second overall and first in the demo with “Two and a Half Men” (now down to 14.85 million viewers and a 5.2 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (11.59 million and a 3.9 key demo). FOX’s “House” averaged 8.37 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating, way off from the show’s last 9 p.m. airing two weeks ago. NBC’s “The Sing Off” slipped to 4.01 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second hour. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.75 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, which would be cause for excitement except that the Miami market was airing Monday Night Football.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.5 million viewers and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 10.87 million viewers for second overall and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “Prime Suspect” averaged 2.74 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.