TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ rises, ‘Men’ falls and ABC, CBS split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 17, 2011.
CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” has yet to stop its steady decline from its record-breaking premiere and the comedy’s loss has been ABC’s gain, as “Dancing with the Stars” continues to add viewers. We’re still a long way from changing the Monday status quo, though, as CBS posted a commanding win among young viewers, but ABC dominated overall.
Meanwhile, after last week’s off-schedule airing, “Terra Nova” returned to its regular time period with fairly steady (albeit down) numbers.
For the night, CBS averaged a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 3.0 rating, just ahead of the 2.9 rating for FOX. There was then a big drop to NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW.
Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 15.48 million viewers and a 10.1 rating/15 share in primetime, far ahead of the 7.0/11 and 11.54 million viewers for CBS. FOX averaged a 4.97 and 8.17 million viewers in third, with NBC stumbling along with a 2.3/4 and 3.79 million viewers. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.53 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.39 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for primetime.]
8 p.m. – ABC won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 16.71 million viewers and finished second with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” (9.765 million and a 4.1 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (11.29 million and a 4.3 key demo rating) won the hour among adults 18-49 and both posted growth over last week. FOX’s “Terra Nova” averaged 7.965 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, down from the show’s last 8 p.m. Monday airing, but not precipitously. NBC’s “The Sing Off” was fourth with 4.62 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.31 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 18.22 million viewers to control the 9 p.m. hour overall, keeping ABC second among adults 18-49 with a 3.4 key demo rating. CBS was second overall and first in the demo with “Two and a Half Men” (now down to 14.85 million viewers and a 5.2 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (11.59 million and a 3.9 key demo). FOX’s “House” averaged 8.37 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating, way off from the show’s last 9 p.m. airing two weeks ago. NBC’s “The Sing Off” slipped to 4.01 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second hour. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.75 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, which would be cause for excitement except that the Miami market was airing Monday Night Football.
10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.5 million viewers and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 10.87 million viewers for second overall and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “Prime Suspect” averaged 2.74 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Does that mean that Dixie’s #s were inflated because of Football in Miami?
Almost certainly, yes. That’s why I mentioned it.
-Daniel
This makes me worried for both Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly the are my most favourite shows and i hope they get more seasons. Chuck Lorre should be congratulated for being such a good creator and a good writer.
Aidan – What part makes you worried? Neither “Two and a Half Men” nor “Mike & Molly” is in even an iota of jeopardy. Barring an unimaginable drop, both shows will be back next season…
And I think Chuck Lorre is very adequately congratulated.
-Daniel
Don’t reassure Chuck Lorre fans Daniel.
Let them form “Save our Show” internet movements and write letters to CBS.
Let them feel what life has been like for us “Chuck” and “Parks and Rec” fans over the past few years!