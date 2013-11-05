TV Ratings: ‘Dancing’ rises, ‘Voice’ droops and ‘Sleepy Hollow’ returns solidly on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 4, 2013.

“Dancing with the Stars” got a big bump — Perhaps from Cher fans? Or just NFL preemptions? — on Monday, as ABC scored a commanding overall win, while NBC still won the night among young viewers despite a steep drop for “The Voice.”

With “The Voice” falling, “The Blacklist” also slipped a little and has now fallen way behind “Castle” overall, as the ABC procedural had its best night of the season.

CBS’ heavily promoted return for “Mike & Molly” did decent numbers, retaining its fill “2 Broke Girls” lead-in on a night on which “How I Met Your Mother” got a big bump.

Also returning well was FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow,” which was off only 0.1 in the key demo from its last pre-baseball airing, though the freshman drama fell behind “Bones” overall.

With lots of overall competition, both “Hart of Dixie” and “Beauty and the Beast” fell hard for The CW, though both dramas retained their audiences in the key demo.

[I’ve read indications about East Coast preemptions for live news coverage in the 10 p.m. hour. It’s unclear what impact, if any, that had on numbers, but it might as well get a mention. Of more significance, ABC had the Monday Night Football game in Milwaukee/Green Bay.]

This may require some additional analysis later, but for now, on to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.4 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. There was a big drop to FOX’s 2.3 key demo rating, which was closely followed by ABC’s 2.2 and CBS’ 2.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC won handily with an estimated 13.56 million viewers and an 8.8 rating/13 share for Monday primetime. NBC was second with 11.18 million viewers and a 6.9/11. CBS was third with a 4.5/7 and 7.135 million viewers, nipping the 6.98 million viewers and 4.1/6 for FOX. The CW averaged 852,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first with 13.74 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 11.46 million viewers and won the hour with a low 3.4 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.1 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (8.1 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.02 million viewers for fourth and a 2.0 key demo rating in third. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 15.03 million viewers and tied for third with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “Dancing with the Stars.” NBC’s “The Voice” was second overall with 11.81 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.8 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and tied for third in the key demo with the return of “Mike & Molly” (9.11 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Mom” (7.32 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating). FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 6.94 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in its return from hiatus. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” averaged only 674,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” averaged 11.91 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “The Blacklist” averaged 10.28 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.9 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hostages” averaged 4.61 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.