TV Ratings: ‘Deception’ premiere helps NBC split Monday with ‘Bachelor’-led ABC

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 7, 2013.

The launch of a new season of “The Bachelor” and the time period premiere of “The Biggest Loser” helped ABC and NBC split a Monday night on which the biggest program was probably ESPN’s airing of the BCS National Championship.

Among other notables, NBC’s series premiere of “Deception” got off to an OK start, winning its hour among young viewers and avoiding a big half-hour drop.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.2 rating, nipping ABC’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.4 key demo rating, while FOX’s 0.9 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW trailed for Monday night.

Overall, though, ABC came out on top with a 5.0 rating/7 share and 7.4 million viewers for Monday primetime. NBC was second with 6.1 million viewers and a 3.9/6, with CBS’ 3.7/5 and 5.37 million viewers taking third. FOX’s 2.4/3 and 3.77 million viewers beat the 937,000 viewers and 0.6/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – The first hour of the “Bachelor” premiere topped the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 6.57 million viewers and came in second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second with 6.33 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 5.13 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for CBS, well ahead of the 4.24 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for a “Bones” repeat on FOX. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.01 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelor” remained in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.06 million viewers and improved to a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to tie for the hour lead. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” also averaged a 2.4 key demo rating and came in second with 6.345 million viewers. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 6.01 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in third. On FOX, a new “Mob Doctor” averaged 3.3 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 864,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” averaged 8.58 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for ABC, but finished second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Deception” was second with 5.62 million viewers and averaged a 2.0 key demo rating to take the hour. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was third with 4.96 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.