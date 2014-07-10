TV Ratings: ‘Extant’ premiere misses ‘Dome’ numbers but leads CBS Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 9, 2014.

The series premiere of the Halle Berry drama “Extant” didn't come close to either the first or second season premiere numbers for “Under the Dome,” but CBS' latest summer event series still helped the network win Wednesday in all measures.

Actually, among young viewers, “Extant” couldn't even hold onto its “Big Brother” lead-in, but CBS is probably pleased that the sci-fi series added viewers at the half-hour and didn't drop in the key demo.

Among other Wednesday notables, “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Taxi Brooklyn” both posted very small declines.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for Wednesday primetime, tops in the key demographic. NBC was second in the key demo with a 1.3 rating, followed closely by FOX's 1.2 rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.34 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/8 share for Wednesday night, comfortably ahead of the 5.55 million viewers and 3.4/6 for NBC. ABC averaged a 2.5/4 and 3.77 million viewers, edging out the 2.4/4 and 3.71 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 792,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” led the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.11 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “America's Got Talent” repeat averaged 5.645 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for second. ABC's repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” averaged 3.94 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 3.675 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance.” The CW's IHeart Radio Ultimate Pool Party thing averaged 882,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Extant” led the 9 p.m. hour with 9.42 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. [Not surprisingly, “Extant” played especially well among older viewers and among women, while it struggled as you push the demos lower, coming in third among adults 18-34. As was mentioned in the intro, “Extant” did a 1.7 key demo rating for both half-hours, and went from 9.365 million viewers to 9.48 million viewers between the 9 and 9:30 half-hours.] NBC's “America's Got Talent” repeat averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in second. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 3.75 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, compared to the 3.52 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Goldbergs” on ABC. The CW's IHeart Radio special and a “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” repeat averaged 702,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS led the 10 p.m. hour with 6.48 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for a “Criminal Minds” repeat. NBC's “Taxi Brooklyn” was second with 4.7 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by the 3.86 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC's “Motive.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.