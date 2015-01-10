TV Ratings: Final ‘Glee’ premiere is weak as ABC, CBS split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 9, 2015.

“Shark Tank” and a strong “Last Man Standing” episode led ABC to a Friday win in the key demographic, while “Blue Bloods” helped CBS to its normal Friday domination overall.

The night's other notable was the final season premiere of FOX's “Glee,” which was rather ridiculously low, though comparisons to the musical dramedy's Thursday numbers from last year are probably pointless.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, edging out the 1.5 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC and FOX both averaged a 0.7 key demo rating, followed by the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.81 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/12 share to easily win Friday night. ABC was second with 7.14 million viewers and a 4.4/8. There was a big drop to NBC's 3.465 million viewers and 2.3/4 and to the 2.35 million viewers and 1.5/3 for FOX. The CW averaged 708,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.52 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “Undercover Boss.” ABC was second with a huge “Last Man Standing” (8.59 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Cristela” (6.68 million and a 1.3 key demo rating). FOX's “Glee” started its two-hour premiere with 2.44 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, topping the 2.42 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for a “Grimm” repeat on NBC. A “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 759,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 11.29 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Shark Tank” averaged 7.7 million viewers for second and a 1.9 key demo rating to win the hour. “Dateline” averaged 5.57 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for third. “Glee” slipped to 2.255 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating in its second hour, topping the 657,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on The CW.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” closed primetime in first with 12.63 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “20/20” drew 6.09 million viewers and also did a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC's commercial for the Golden Globes averaged 2.41 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.