TV Ratings: ‘Flash’ bumps ‘Arrow’ to series highs as ‘Survivor’ leads CBS Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, December 3, 2014.

On one hand, CBS' double-dose of “Survivor: San Juan Del Sur” came in below season averages, but the two episodes still carried the network to an overall win and a tie in the key demographic.

NBC also tied for first among young viewers with “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and an airing of the “Saturday Night Live Christmas” special.

On the positive side of the ledger, The CW's “Arrow” capitalized on the second part of its crossover with “The Flash” to deliver season highs in all measures, including a series high among adults 18-49. Based on this week's crossover numbers, you can probably expect to see a lot more of that in the future.

On the negative side, ABC's full comedy slate was down on Wednesday.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and CBS averaged a 1.9 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was a close third with a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX's 1.1 key demo rating edged out The CW's 1.0 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.25 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/8 share for Wednesday primetime. NBC and ABC both averaged a 4.4/7 for the night, but NBC drew 7.245 million viewers, topping the 6.68 million for ABC. FOX averaged 3.31 million viewers and a 2.1/3, again holding off The CW's 1.8/3 and 2.9 million viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC's “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” won the 8 p.m. hour with 9.38 million viewers and finished second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 8.925 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating for CBS' “Survivor.” ABC was third with “The Middle” (7.15 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “The Goldbergs” (6.58 million and a 1.7 key demo). The CW's “Arrow” averaged 3.86 million viewers, its biggest audience since the series premiere, and a 1.4 key demo rating for fourth, ahead of the 3.58 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for FOX's “Hell's Kitchen.”

9 p.m. – “Survivor” was first in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.36 million viewers, but third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and first in the key demo with “Modern Family” (8.99 million and a 2.8 key demo) and “Black-ish” (6.87 million and a 2.1 key demo). NBC's “SNL” special averaged 7.09 million viewers for third and a 2.1 key demo rating for second. FOX was a distant fourth with 3.05 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for “Red Band Society,” beating the season high 1.94 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW's “The 100.”

10 p.m. – “Stalker” led the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.47 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “SNL” special was second with 5.27 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC's “Nashville” was close behind with 5.25 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.